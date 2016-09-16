Ready-Set-Go program gets students prepared for school year

I dropped by Vaughn Elementary this summer to catch Ready-Set-Go, a Communities In Schools of Peninsula-sponsored program in consort with the Peninsula Schools District, the latter of which helps financially and also provides volunteers.
“We invite first- through fourth-grade students each spring,” explained the CISP’s coordinator, Lisa Selfors, a Title I/LAP instructor. “This year we had 18 students attend.”
The kids gather in the Vaughn library, where they receive guidance from Selfors and helpful volunteers. Reading and writing directions are provided for the youngsters who work on these very important skills. Students also sort and graph in pictures.
“We wrote a How-To each day and then the students followed their own directions,” said Selfors. “One exercise they delighted in was ‘Skittle Math,’” she said. “They also loved the physical exercise activities.”
“My favorite part of summer school was learning how to make How-To’s, writing instructions,” said second-grader Amaya Cranley-Navarro. “They are fun!”
Amaya also noted that she “liked the gummy bear Popsicles the best.”
“I liked learning how to make things,” said third-grader Sage Goddess-Jayanti. “My favorite recipe was the gummy bear Popsicles.”
Second-grader Willow Mossberg “liked making bird feeders!”
For her classmate, Owen Morello, “Morning math job was my favorite part of the day.”
Ready-Set-Go was a two-week program which ran Aug. 8 through Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. until noon. It is fundamentally a reading program for kindergarten through fourth-graders aimed at helping students re-adjust to school and reading after summer vacation. Its focus is on reading, comprehension and math games.
For more information or to volunteer to help with CISP’s work with students, call the CISP office at 253-884-5733.
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hmcmnp1000@centurytel.net.
Comments