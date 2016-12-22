Tech Trek campers speak about importance of STEM curriculum

Last month our Peninsula School District Tech Trek girls assembled for a post-mission gathering at the Harbor History Museum to explain to their sponsoring AAUW members what the great adventure on the AAUW-sponsored 2016 Tech Trek Campers event at Pacific Lutheran University last summer (Gateway, Sept. 1) meant to them and their futures.
All the eighth grade Tech Trek girls were Hope Flanigan, Ailsa Gilbert and Katherine Milner of Harbor Ridge Middle School, Erin Pierson of Key Peninsula Middle School and Olivia Schwab, Hanna Davis and Allie Hagen of Goodman MS. Krislyn Davis of Gig Harbor High’s Running Start Program served the group as counselor.
“So often elementary and high school students get more attention than middle school kids,” said Pat Berger, vice president of the Gig Harbor branch of AAUW. “Middle school students are at a real turning point in their school lives and giving them the opportunities to explore future paths is so very important. Tech Trek offers middle school girls the opportunity to explore STEM careers and get to know girls who have similar interests. AAUW is so proud to sponsor these girls. They are our future.”
AAUW’s Claudia Thompson, who served as an organizer and the event’s spokesperson, can be contacted for further information on AAUW and its Tech Trek Campers program at 253-335-8107.
STEM, in case you’re new to it, translates as Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. The term has recently been expanded in some erudite circles to STEAM, with the addition of Art.
Smart!
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hmcmnp1000@centurytel.net.
