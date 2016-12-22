Slater: Work together, help those who need help in 2017

With a full weekend of music for us — singing, playing and listening — Christmastime is definitely here!
Included in all of that was visiting with friends not seen for a long while and commemorating friend Charl Blackwood’s life.
Charl was 95, one of half a dozen friends over age 90 lost to us this year, Hazel Kingsbury, 94, going a week before. This reminds us of the many friends we have older than us keeping on, giving us that goal for ourselves.
The Lutheran Church’s Celebration of Christmas trees was a successful venture. Our KP Historical Society tree with local photos now resides in the Key Center Library, thanks to Dale Ramsdell.
The librarians say it encourages a lot of comments from visitors. Perhaps some of them have found some of their relatives or old places they remember among those unique ornaments.
Hubby Frank has just submitted a story for our Key Peninsula News about the Purdy Bridge. We inquired of friends for stories, and since he couldn’t use them all, I’ve opted to include some here.
Curt Knudson recalled how many sea-run Cutthroat trout Bill Andrea and he caught on an incoming tide, from the Wauna end under the bridge. He notes that was, of course, when it was still legal to keep Cutts.
He also commented that Bill pitched a lot of woo to a certain young lady under the bridge.
Jim Hommel noted Purdy Spit was a good place to open up the throttle on your car. Then, of course, there was the “short cut” up Goodman to outrace the guy going up the highway.
“Ah, the good old days,” he says.
It’s fun to hear friends’ takes on local history.
Our home is usually the family gathering place for Christmas, built big enough to have a lot of people at once! Normally we number in the two dozen or above range, but this year we’ll have a smaller group. With about half our immediate family in Maryland, California and Alaska, it’s smaller.
Added to that this year, one young couple expecting our next grand-baby within weeks said, “We’re not going north or south this season!” So they’ll host some of their extended family early, and we’ll have a few of the same and some others here. We’ve learned to be adaptable from our early traditions as the family has expanded.
End of the year brings lots of memories as we enjoy cards, pictures and letters from family and friends. I put pictures on a post where they stay the whole year until the first ones arrive for the next season. It’s a fun way to walk by and think of those people. The letters go into a folder left out for family to read and us to go through before it’s filed when the decorations come down.
I love getting the letters or personal notes, and am a letter writer myself, but do use email as I can. For many years our letters were rhymed, but these days, it seems only a few lines of rhyme get included.
Soon another New Year will be celebrated and we’ll have to remember to check the date we’re signing things until it’s a new habit.
It will definitely be a new year politically, and regardless of your politics, my personal wish for all is to see where we can work together, helping those who need help, spreading kindness and friendliness to all and making our own little part of the world an even better place to live.
Merry Christmas and the very best of New Years to all!
