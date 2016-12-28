Travel with Tasia offers unique opportunity to help victims of bullying

Key Peninsula resident Tasia Robinson formed Travel With Tasia, LLC, earlier this year, a locally owned and operated firm. It will provide quality tours at competitive prices and a high level of customer service. Robinson has been involved with private guided tours for 10 years.
Robinson’s primary objective is the establishment of the nonprofit affiliate Fly With Me, Arthur W. Robinson Scholarship Fund, for which a 501c3 status has been applied to make supportive public donations tax deductible.
Fly With Me was created as a nonprofit organization in memory of Robinson’s son, who committed suicide in 2005 because of being bullied.
“For this, I wanted to recognize, support and reward those who have overcome bullying, as well as the bully, who will be rehabilitated through a six- month counseling program, which will be required prior to the award of travel with Fly With Me to help one person at a time with incentives and rewards,” Robinson said.
For every guided tour booked through Travel With Tasia involving a minimum of 25 travelers, the accumulated flyer mileages from the trip will be donated to an all-inclusive trip for a deserving recipient with Fly With Me, the A.W.R Scholarship Fund, Robinson said.
“I opened the business to introduce travelers to Romania, land of my birth, and other neighboring countries,” she said.
A minimum of 25 people on the trip are necessary to enable her to donate one tour per month to the bullying program. Because it is an all-inclusive tour, the airline is allowing Robinson to accumulate air mileage to be donated to the Fly With Me, Arthur W. Robinson Scholarship Fund rewarding students age 16 to 25, who fight abuse and injustice on school campuses.
To learn more about these programs, visit travelwithtasia.com, or contact Robinson at 253-820-2406.
