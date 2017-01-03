January events at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library

The holidays are over but winter fun continues for all ages at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library.
January events at the library include:
▪ WordPress: Features: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9 – Dive deeper into the features of WordPress.com. Explore menus, images, tags, categories and sharing with social media. WordPress.com account is required. Registration is required at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.
▪ Gig Harbor Literary Society: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 – The book to be discussed in ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette?’ by Maria Semple. Bring an appetizer or dish to share. Non-alcoholic beverages provided. Held at the Harbor History Museum at 4121 Harborview Drive in Gig Harbor.
▪ Lego Mindstorms: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 – Build and program a robot using Lego Mindstorms kits. Ages eight to 18. Registration required online at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.
▪ Adult Fiction Book Discussion Group: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 – “People of the Book” by Geraldine Brooks. A young book conservator discovers a series of artifacts in the binding of a 600-year-old book and unwittingly exposes an international cover up.
▪ Your Business: Start Smart: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 24 – This Small Business Administration seminar covers the fundamentals of starting a business, including incorporation, financing, stakeholder development and business planning. Registration required online at piercecountylibrary.org/calendar.
▪ Non-Fiction Discussion Group Book: 7 p.m. Jan. 26
▪ El Grupo Spanish Talk Time: 12:30 to 2 p.m. every Friday – You are invited to join in Spanish conversation.
▪ Chess Club: 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday – Join us for 20 minutes of chess instruction and 40 minutes of play. Grades kindergarten through eight.
▪ Book a Librarian – Meet with a library to receive one-on-one assistance. Register for an appointment online at getsmart.pcls.us.
Story Times – Stories, art activities, rhymes, singing and fingerplays for children and caregivers
▪ Baby Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Jan 9, 23 and 30 – ages newborn to 24 months.
▪ Toddler Story Time: 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – ages 2 to 3 years.
▪ Preschool Story Time: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 18 and 25 – ages 3 to 6 years.
▪ Family Story Time: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13, 20 and 27
The Library will be closed Jan. 1 and 16.
Free events are sponsored by Friends of the Gig Harbor Library.
The Gig Harbor Pierce County Library is located at 4424 Point Fosdick Drive Gig Harbor; 253-548-3305.
