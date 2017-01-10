Nominations for KP Citizen of the Year now being accepted

The sponsoring Key Peninsula Lions Club is now requesting nominations for the 33rd annual Key Peninsula Citizens of the Year award.
Nominees should live on, work on, volunteer on, or own property on the Key Peninsula where they have given time, material, financial or other support, or talent voluntarily, “helping to make Key Peninsula the place we want to live,” said KP Lions Club president Hal Wolverton.
No Lions Club members are eligible. The sponsoring KP Lions ask that people provide the full name, street address, telephone number and a brief description of why the person deserves to be nominated. This should be in the KP Lions’ hands not later than Feb. 8, at 1604 Von Geldern Cove Road KpN, Lakebay, WA 98349, or via email to <Hughmcm26@gmail.com>.
For more info, call 253-884-3319 or 253-255-0657.
