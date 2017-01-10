KP Civic Center hosts annual Crab Feed fundraiser

The Key Peninsula Civic Center will host its annual fundraiser Crab Feed from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 28.
In addition to the fresh Pacific Coast Dungeness crab, the dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and coffee and tea. Crab sides will include butter, lemon, and cocktail sauce.
Soda, beer and wine will also be available for an additional cost. As with past years, attendees are requested to bring their own seafood crackers and picks for crab cracking.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children age 6 to 12 years; children 6 and younger are free.
Tickets may be purchased at:
▪ The Blend Wine Shop (blendwineshop.com)
▪ Sunnycrest Nursery & Floral
▪ Key Peninsula Civic Center (kpciviccenter.org)
Or online at (2017crabfeed.bpt.me )
Tickets will be sold at the door, depending on availability.
All proceeds benefit the Key Peninsula Civic Center. The civic center is a nonprofit organization promoting the welfare of the Key Peninsula, its citizens and the surrounding area. The organization strives to instill civic consciousness through active participation in constructive projects that will improve the community.
For more information, contact the Key Peninsula Civic Center at kpcivicenter@centurytel.net or call 253-884-3456.
