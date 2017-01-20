The Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance’s Winter Sip & Stroll event returns Feb. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The popular tasting event takes patrons on a tour along Gig Harbor’s waterfront sampling Northwest wines, brews, spirits and tasty small bites at businesses serving as “Stroll Stops.” Taking place just before Valentine’s Day, the Winter Sip & Stroll offers the perfect opportunity to “love the wine you’re with.” The alliance will provide complimentary shuttle transportation throughout the waterfront to make it easy to visit all of the Stroll Stops.
Tickets are $30 in advance at bit.ly/wintersipandstroll, or $35 at the door on the day of the event.
Wines will be featured from Abiqua Wind Vineyard, Carl’s Pond Winery, Gingko Forest Winery, Gruet Winery, Henry Earl Estate Wines, Leony’s Cellars, Naches Heights Vineyard, Olalla Vineyard & Winery, Sunlit Canyon Cellars, The Woodhouse Wine Estates serving Dussek Cellars, Salida Wine and more.
Featured breweries include 7 Seas Brewing Co. and Wet Coast Brewing Company, and spirits from Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.
Participants will receive a tasting glass, 15 sip tickets, and a map to guide their stroll through the downtown waterfront.
Stroll stops include 7 Seas Brewing, Anthony’s of Gig Harbor, Bella Kitchen & Home Downtown, Blackwater Trading Company, dolly mama boutique, For the Love of Spice, Harbor WildWatch, Heritage Distilling, Morso, Picture This A Gallery, Sea Hags, Sharon’s Spa & Resale Boutique, Tickled Pink, The Weathered Cottage and Windermere Gig Harbor/Fournier Insurance Solutions.
On the day of the event, the registration area and a wine store with bottled wine featured at the Stroll Stops will be located at 3104 Judson Street, next to 7 Seas Brewing. Parking is available at the Methodist church on Pioneer and throughout the downtown waterfront.
Sponsored by Windermere Gig Harbor and Fournier Insurance Solutions, the Winter Sip & Stroll is presented by the Gig Harbor Downtown Waterfront Alliance and the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor.
For more information, contact the Alliance office at 253-514-0071 or visit Gig Harbor Wine & Food Festival on Facebook.
