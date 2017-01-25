Early Learning Jamboree and Kindergarten Fair gathers resources for families

The third annual Early Learning Jamboree and Kindergarten Fair returns from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Tom Taylor Family YMCA in Gig Harbor.
The event provides an opportunity for families to learn about local preschools, day cares, kindergarten programs and enrichment experiences available throughout the Gig Harbor area.
Last year’s jamboree attracted more than 1,000 attendees and featured the participation of more than 50 local vendors.
Community resources that will be present at this year’s event include the Children’s Home Society, Communities In Schools and a local dental clinic.
Facilities at the Tom Taylor Family YMCA will be free for use by event participants, with joining fees waved for those who enroll in membership that day.
Event activities include games, crafts and children’s activities, face painting, a photo booth and food, all free of charge.
Sponsors for the Early Learning Jamboree and Kindergarten Fair include the Peninsula Early Learning Coalition, the Tom Taylor Family YMCA, Diono, Peninsula School District, Panera Bread, the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation and Teaching Toys and Books.
The Tom Taylor Family YMCA is located at 10550 Harbor Hill Drive in Gig Harbor.
