Snuffin’s Catering inducted into bridal website’s Best of Wedding’s Hall of Fame

Recommendations have always served an important role for any business, and the internet has made these recommendations even more powerful, with those seeking insight on a business finding more information within a few minutes.
This word-of-mouth business has served Snuffin’s Catering well over the years, with happy customers willing to give reviews not only to their friends, but also online via websites such as The Knot, a leading wedding resource and marketplace.
Snuffin’s was recently inducted into The Knot Best of Wedding’s Hall of Fame, following five years receiving the Best of Wedding’s award from The Knot, said founder Sharon Snuffin.
It’s a big year. It’s an honor. It sounds so corny, but it is.
“It’s a big year,” she said. “It’s an honor. It sounds so corny, but it is.”
The awards are based on online reviews that couples submit to The Knot, with a minimum of 10 excellent reviews required for consideration.
And these reviews are used not only by The Knot in its award process, but by those seeking a caterer, with the most frequent customer being couples looking to cater their wedding.
“Almost everybody who comes in to talk to us have already read our reviews,” Snuffin said. “Everybody is very internet connected.”
Though an impersonal internet search may have led couples to Snuffin’s Catering, it is the personal connection and response from the company that fulfills the customer’s experience, Snuffin said.
The fact that we’re so calm and organized makes things easier ... It’s a lot of details and we’re good at details. That’s not something you can pay for. That’s unique.
“We always answer our phones. We always reply to emails. We always get back to them,” she said. “It’s a very personal connection with all our clients. It’s very personal, and you get very fond of people.”
She also credits the company’s high standards of service and their attention to detail as other factors that contribute to their client satisfaction.
“The fact that we’re so calm and organized makes things easier ... It’s a lot of details and we’re good at details,” she said. “That’s not something you can pay for. That’s unique.”
Snuffin’s Catering is a Gig Harbor business since 1974 and is located at 6745 Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor. The business can be reached at 253-851-2900 or online at snuffins.com.
