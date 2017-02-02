For local wrestlers, allure of putting on a show keeps them coming back

They have a chef. They have a clown. They have a villain. They have heroes.
They have a vibrant cast of characters. And about once a month, they all put on a show at the Key Peninsula Civic Center.
They’re North West Pro Wrestling. They all walk different paths in life, but the one thing that ties them together: their love of wrestling and entertaining the fans.
North West Pro is the brainchild of JD Dilley, who graduated from Henderson Bay High School in 2006 and started NWP in 2013. Dilley’s wrestling name is JD Mason.
“We have characters, big giant dudes, brawlers, cowboys — you name it,” Dilley said.
Right now, NWP averages more than 100 fans per show at the KP Civic Center, which typically run about an hour and a half.
Chuck Payne is a 36-year-old who lives in Shelton. By day, he’s a stock associate at JCPenney. But by night, he’s a super-villain, drawing energy from the booing, frenzied crowd as he dispatches his opponents in the ring.
“It’s hard to explain the feeling — I love it,” Payne said. “For those few minutes, you get to be somebody else. The day-to-day, week-to-week life is gone. You’re a different character. There’s no bigger high in the world than going out and doing that.”
Mark Fergason is a 45-year-old Port Orchard resident. In the ring, he’s known simply as “The Chef.” His character is a good guy, and emerges into the ring with a full chef costume, which includes a big stock pot, filled with candy, which he throws out to the kids who are anxiously following him around the ring before the match begins.
Fergason, who held childhood ambitions of being a professional chef, used to watch wrestling on TV in the late 1970s and 1980s.
“They had a lot of gimmick characters back then,” Fergason said. “I thought, ‘What could be better than to be a chef?’”
Fergason is a small business owner. Like those around him, the allure of performing in the ring keeps him coming back.
“Entertaining the fans is the biggest thing,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s any way to describe it, unless you perform in a play or for an audience or something. Whether they‘re cheering you or booing you, there’s no other feeling like that.”
For most, wrestling is a side hobby. But some wrestlers hold ambitions of making it to the big time — World Wrestling Entertainment: WWE.
DREAMS OF GLORY
Dilley, the founder, now 29, once harbored ambitions of making it to the big show. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in a wrestling school in Auburn called Pinnacle Wrestling, a now defunct operation. Attendees trained eight hours a day, seven days a week inside an old mechanic shop. The shop was, well, less than legit.
“It was a Russian chop shop, to be honest,” Dilley said. “It was pretty shady.”
He had his first match in 2006, in Milwaukie, Oregon.
“It was a six man tag-team match,” Dilley said. “It was on a Sunday night, so I had to go to school the next day.”
He started getting more gigs, and most weekends, would wrestle on a “loop,” hitting two or three cities per weekend before returning home.
“I’d have one in Poulsbo, then Portland, then Wenatchee,” he said. “Then the next weekend, I’d take it off.”
Wrestling became an obsession for Dilley.
“I’ve quit jobs where I was making $16,000, $17,000 per month for a $10 payday, just to get my name out there,” he said.
But over time, he grew tired of the politics. A disagreement with one promoter could potentially poison the well with others. Spending all his time trying to get booked at different venues became tiresome.
“I just got tired of playing that game — it’s a constant grind,” Dilley said. “And I had a few friends that were tired of the same scenario. I was very confident in my wrestling abilities, so I started training people.”
NORTH WEST PRO
NWP had its first show on July 6, 2013. While Dilley has put his WWE ambitions to rest, his wrestling obsession hasn’t gone anywhere. On top of driving around 1,400 miles per week for his day job, Dilley trains five days per week in Port Orchard with anyone who wants to join him. He estimates he spends about an hour and a half every night working on the script for the next show.
“I change the card six or seven times (before the show) usually,” Dilley said. “I’m never satisfied until about a week before the show.”
He’s a bit of a perfectionist, with creating storylines for NWP’s rosters.
“I always compare it to making breakfast — you’re not going to put a (Burger King) Whopper with your eggs. That wouldn’t make any sense,” he said.
Add all of that to being a family man — Dilley has a wife, daughter, and a son on the way — and he’s a busy guy.
“I come home every night, just in time to put my daughter to bed,” he said. “I have a WWE wrestler’s schedule without being a WWE wrestler.”
JD Dilley pours his heart and soul into the events, and for those who work with him, it shows.
“I’ve worked with people from all over the place, and it didn’t feel welcoming all the time,” Payne, the super-villain said. “I love (NWP). It’s the first place I’ve been where it feels like you’re going into a family there.”
FAMILY FUN
The shows at the Key Peninsula Civic Center are family-friendly, first and foremost.
“If anyone does something that isn’t family friendly, or is out of line, I’m the first one to jump down their throat,” Dilley said. “We have good music, food and drinks, T-shirts — just a fun family atmosphere. It’s similar to going to a movie — like a live-action movie.”
Entry is free. NWP asks for donations, of any amount, to help with the cost of putting on the show. To find out more about NWP, to reach out to Dilley and others who help run NWP and to see announcements regarding event times, folks are encouraged to visit NWP’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NWPWrestling.
