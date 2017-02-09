Empty Bowls event returns for second year to feed local children

Working to feed hungry children over the summer, the second annual Empty Bowls fundrasier returns Feb. 18.
A fundraising event by Altrusa Club & Foundation of Gig Harbor, the funds from Empty Bowls go to providing meals for hungry children within the Gig Harbor community, said club president Jan Hohman.
“This year we intend to explore other avenues in the community to provide more lunches for children this summer,” Hohman said. “The community has been so supportive of this event.”
Last year, the Empty Bowls event raised $1,200 to provide 4,071 lunches to 889 children through the Boys and Girls Club of Gig Harbor over the summer.
Hohman said that, with the word-of-mouth and interest the event has received, the club hopes to raise even more funds to feed more children this summer.
Attendees purchase a bowl, starting at $10 and crafted by a local potter, and are then invited to choose one of 13 soups donated by a local Gig Harbor restaurant.
“We ran out of bowls within an hour last year and ran out of soup within two hours,” Hohman said, adding that they’ve requested more bowls and more soup for this year’s event.
Music for the event will be provided by the Peninsula Youth Orchestra and local potter Wanda Garrity will be providing a pottery wheel demonstration.
A powerpoint presentation about hunger within the community and the need to provide summer lunches to children will help educate attendees about the work done by Altrusa. All proceeds of the event will go to feeding children in the Peninsula School District over the summer, Hohman said.
“We’re so grateful for the support of the community,” she said. “It’s been so wonderful, the potters, the restaurants and the community. It’s such a fun event and it’s for a good cause.”
Empty Bowls will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Boys and Girls Club in Gig Harbor.
