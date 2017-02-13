Peninsula Community Chorus registration set for Feb. 20

The Peninsula Community Chorus’ spring registration and first rehearsal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at Harbor Covenant Church, 5601 Gustafson Dr. NW.
The chorus is looking for soprano, alto, tenor and bass community members who love to sing. No audition is required.
PCC rehearses weekly on Monday nights from 7 to 8:30 pm until the spring concert, currently scheduled for May 7. Rehearsals take place and regular attendance is important. The cost for the season is $30 in dues, plus the cost of individual music for a total of $54.
This spring’s diverse music ranges from the humorous to the poetic, and from classical to modern. Director Wayne Lackman is widely known for directing the award-winning Gig Harbor High School choirs, in addition to his church choir and the Peninsula Community Chorus.
For questions about membership and registration, please contact peninsulacommunitychorus@gmail.com; Judie Rose at 360-874-9584 or Kristy McKenzie at 858-231-3739.
