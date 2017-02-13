Encaustic painting technique now on display at Gig Harbor’s Gallery Row

Through February, Gallery Row in downtown Gig Harbor is featuring encaustic painting works from local artists Sharon Carr and Donna Moen.
One of the world’s oldest art forms, encaustic paintings are created using molten beeswax and pigment fused with heat.
Used by ancient Greek shipbuilders to decorate their boats, Greek artists also used the technique to adorn murals and statues. The method was also used in Egypt from 100 B.C.E. where artists used the medium to paint life-sized death masks, used for burial.
Carr and Moen’s encaustic paintings will be on display through February at Gallery Row, 3102 Harborview Drive.
Comments