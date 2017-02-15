Local Boys Tap Room celebrates 1-year anniversary with weekend bash

When Local Boys Tap Room opened in 2016, its inventory consisted of 20 beers on tap and 100 bottles and cans in the cooler.
Today, the tap room stocks more than 400 bottles and cans of Washington-only beer and cider and, as co-owner Trevor Jones said, “We have gone through hundreds of kegs.”
The popularity of the tap room has been amazing to Jones and his partner, Bobby Holstein, who made an on-the-spot decision to open the business last February.
Jones and his father own Local Boys Fruit and Produce, and that business was doing well, so when the opportunity popped up to lease the building next door, Jones and Holstein jumped on it.
“We had initially talked about opening up a brewery, and when this space became available, we thought, ‘Let’s open a tap room,’” Jones said.
The difference between Local Boys Tap Room and others is that most carry only a few guest beers, he said.
“We carry everyone’s beer, as long as it is (a) Washington beer. Washington has such good beer and a lot of them have not been tasted by anyone,” Jones added.
Jones knew a decent amount about beer and Holstein has visited nearly every brewery in the state of Washington.
“At the time we opened, he had visited close to 300 breweries in the state of Washington,” Jones said.
The tap room is an extremely popular spot for customers to sample a variety of beers and learn more about ones that are brewed in Washington state.
Because we are local and there is so much good beer in Washington that isn’t distributed, we wanted to make every brewery in the state well known. We make sure everybody tries good beer.
co-owner Trevor Jones
“Because we are local and there is so much good beer in Washington that isn’t distributed, we wanted to make every brewery in the state well known. We make sure everybody tries good beer,” Jones said.
The business also sells wine, but its main focus is beer and hard cider. The tap room also serves snack food, but doesn’t operate a kitchen so customers are welcome to bring in their own food.
The partners also pride themselves on supporting and helping small breweries get noticed.
When Holstein stumbled on Smitty’s Brewing, a small brewer in Bremerton, he tasted its beer and was impressed.
“The beers were all brilliant — 12 beers on tap and he had six in the bottle,” Holstein said. “We bought a case of everything and sold some out already. He makes good beer and we try to help the smaller guys.”
Adam Smith, owner of Smitty’s Brewing, is grateful for the support of Local Boys Tap Room.
“It is pretty prestigious that they gave me some good reviews. Local Boys has a large variety of Washington beers on tap,” Smith said.
Smith, a Navy veteran having served 20 years before retiring, is setting aside some of the profits from the sale of his beer for veterans’ organizations.
“I sat down with the mayor of Bremerton and we talked about potential places to give back,” Smith said. “This is my first year, and at the end of 2017, five percent of the annual profits will be donated to the city of Bremerton for the Homeless Vets program.”
Another organization benefiting from Smith’s generosity is the National League of POW/MIA Families, which will receive five percent of the annual profits from the POW*MIA Porter beer that Smith brews.
For now, Jones and Holstein have one employee, Chelsea Archuleta, who said she enjoys working with customers.
“People ask a lot of questions and I try to have all the answers,” she said. “I can talk about beer every day,.”
Local Boys Tap Room is located at 6702 Tyee Drive NW #103 in Gig Harbor. Its hours are Monday and Tuesday from noon to 9 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m., noon to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Local Boys Tap Room has plans to add another 12 taps, including two nitro taps.
“We will have 40 Washington-only taps (38 beers, two ciders), which will give us more Washington beer taps than anyone in the known universe,” said Jones.
Local Boys Tap Room will celebrate its first year in business starting Friday (Feb. 17) and running through the weekend.
“We’ve got breweries from all over the state coming to talk about their beers,” Jones said.
The three-day bash is something that Jones and Holstein are excited about.
“We want to thank brewers that have been creating incredible beer and the reps that help to promote it,” Jones said.
Comments