Gig Harbor Film Festival hosts Monthly Movie Night event Feb. 27

The Gig Harbor Film Festival will host its second Monthly Movie Night event of the year at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Galaxy Theatre.
It will show the movie “Sing Street,” a 2016 musical comedy-drama detailing a story about a boy starting a band in order to impress a girl. Rotten Tomatoes describes the movie as “a feel-good musical with huge heart and irresistible optimism, and its charming cast and hummable tunes help to elevate its familiar plot.”
“We chose ‘Sing Street’ because it has received great reviews and it is in keeping with our desire to show uplifting, lighthearted independent films that appeal to a larger audience,” said Jenny Wellman, GHFF director.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10, and proceeds go toward the festival.
The festival will also show movies as part of its Monthly Movie Night on March 27 and April 24. Those movies have yet to be announced.
The nonprofit is also getting ready to kick off its second annual stand-alone 72 Hour Film Competition. Filmmakers of all ages can make a short film and submit it to the FF for review. Films will be shown at 2 p.m. April 2 at the Peninsula High School auditorium. The showing is open to the public and there will be an intermission with snacks, then a red carpet awards ceremony will follow with awards for various categories.
Tickets can be purchased separately for the screening of the films and the awards. The festival is also looking for volunteers to assist in all of the events leading up to the festival, set this year for Oct. 26-29.
Visit gigharborfilmfestival.org for more information and registration forms.
Comments