History comes alive as part of Harbor History Museum blacksmithing demonstration

The newest program from the Harbor History Museum brought sparks flying as history came alive for museum guests.
The third and final program in connection with the Arts and Artifacts: An Excellent Little Bay exhibit, “Blacksmith: King of Craftsmen” brought the history of blacksmithing to life on Saturday.
“The whole goal of the programming was to pull out and feature a few different aspects of that exhibit,” said Elizabeth Langford, the museum’s education coordinator. “With every program that we do, it’s meant to bring in a different audience.”
Elizabeth Langford, education coordinator
Langford gave a brief talk about the history of blacksmithing, including highlighting three Gig Harbor-area pioneering blacksmiths, plus the role of blacksmiths today.
Doyle Lewellen, a volunteer on the Shenandoah restoration project, followed the talk with a demonstration.
“I would consider myself a true amateur,” Lewellen said. “I’m a carpenter by trade but I dabble in everything.”
Lewellen showed his tools, several personally crafted, and gave a demonstration of blacksmithing methods.
Following the demonstration, Lewellen had utility hooks available for visitors to purchase, which he had crafted from boat nails taken from the Shanandoah.
“It’s just fun. When you don’t have something and you want it, you can make it, and that’s what I do with it,” Lewellen said of blacksmithing.
Langford said that different events bring different audiences to the museum.
“It’s nice to get another group of people down to the museum and learning a little more about this history,” she said.
For more information on upcoming events at the Harbor History Museum, visit harborhistorymuseum.org.
