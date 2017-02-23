Slater: Work to transform space continues to move forward at Vaughn Library Hall

A few more weeks of winter, according to traditional Groundhog Day signs, but spring is beginning to show signs of eagerness: snowdrops, expanding buds on early shrubs and migration of various birds.
The Key Peninsula had a plethora of sea lions feasting on fish, and a few finally ventured into Vaughn Bay about the time a huge flock of cormorants and other water birds arrived. The birds were fun to watch, but the noise of the sea lions — even through insulated walls and windows — isn’t quite as desirable.
Last Saturday, some old-timers shared memories of the Vaughn Library Hall at the gathering sponsored by the KP Historic Society. One would remind another of a time or event, from one who climbed into the bell tower, to another who recalled the restrooms in the basement.
As the work crew continues to dismantle the portions added for a residence and hauls away artifacts and garbage, new “landmarks” of windows, doors, stage level and others are discovered, noted and photographed.
KPHS hopes more interior photos of “how it was” will appear, as the plan is to restore it to about 1926 appearance. Anyone with memories or photos is encouraged to contact KPHS at 253-888-3246 or kphsmuseum@gmail.org (or me) or better yet, come visit on Tuesdays or Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m.
The annual membership meeting will be held March 18 in the Whitmore room at the KP Civic Center, beginning at noon, with guest speaker Jonathan White. His presentation is on this year’s display and theme of “Then and Now” and how it relates to Peninsula Light Co.
Members, guests and anyone interested are encouraged to come. Bring a dish to share.
Recently, a display in Cost Less Pharmacy caught my attention: a dummy in black bodice and the “skirt” made of scarves of various hues and designs of color. I commented, and another customer said she’d love to be able to wear something like that!
I realized I had, more or less, and one of my old Vaughn Library Hall memories popped up. There was to be a Halloween costume party for teens, and “you can’t come unless you wear a costume!” I disliked wearing costumes, but really wanted to go. Finally with the encouragement of a friend, I pulled out a yellow outfit, all the scarves I could find and borrowed jewelry from my mom and sister. I tied the scarves to a narrow belt, put on beads and bracelets and became a gypsy.
The only costume I ever recall wearing except a sheet one Halloween, but that’s another story.
Key Singers are practicing again, and our women’s group, Conchord, started earlier so we could do a brief Valentine’s program at Harbor Place. A bit of costuming, I admit, as we had pink boas to flip around to sing Broadway Ladies.
Friend Mary Magee in her recent column about the Women’s Marches, noted it gave her hope to be involved in and to hear about the others.
It gives me hope, too, that people (as men also joined some of them) with different viewpoints can move together, sharing stories and attitudes, and get along. That’s what this country needs right now. Not I’m right, you’re wrong, not hateful speeches and actions, but let’s just sit down and talk, asking questions, sharing thoughts. The sign printed with her column depicts Love trumps hate. I agree, it does, but at times, you have to show a lot of love to overcome some deep hatred.
Let’s continue to walk together, talk together, listen to one another, and concentrate on what we can agree on. Eventually, love will win.
