Registration deadline for 72 Hour Film Competition is Saturday

Aspiring filmmakers and movie buffs have the chance to show off their talents by participating in the Gig Harbor Film Festival’s annual 72 Hour Film Competition.
Individuals or teams are invited to write, ﬁlm, edit and score a five-minute short film, all within 72 hours. Films will be judged and all films accepted will be screened on a big screen as part of a ceremony on April 2 which will feature awards and prizes handed out to winners in various categories.
This is the last week to register as the workshop/meet & greet/pizza party for this year’s competition is scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (March 4) at the Gig Harbor YMCA. Those who don’t have a team yet can register as an individual and organizers will either place them on a team or they might find one at the meet and greet event. Shooting dates are scheduled for March 9 to 12.
Awards will be offered in three categories:
▪ Age 13 and younger
▪ 14 to 18
▪ 19 and older
For more information, visit gigharborfilmfestival.org.
Comments