KP Lions Club announces citizen of the year nominees

Anne Nesbit is a tireless member of Key Peninsula community. A Key Peninsula Fire Department employee, she is also director of the Key Free Clinic. She volunteers for many community projects, including making sure all Key Peninsula children see Santa at the holidays. Nesbit is very invested in the community. She is also one of the lead trainers for our community’s suicide prevention coalition.
Hugh McMillan
Special to the Gateway
Tim and Dianna Calhoun are with Boy Scouts, three 4-H activities and Mason County Twin Lakes Youth Camp. They are Archery Range Masters for 4-H. They spar with higher-ups to ensure kids get services they need. When they find a program good for kids, they step in and not let others do all the work. They fought for the Know Your Government program and had a KP delegation at the Olympia event each year.
Courtesy
DeeDee Kerkes continues serving the Key Peninsula community year after year. She has been a volunteer firefighter/emergency medical technician, is a volunteer with the Key FREE Clinic, works with the KP Community Services/Senior Center/Foodbank and is just there whenever or wherever she’s needed. Doing good is her favorite pastime.
Ed Johnson volunteers his time and money to photograph many events, programs, festivals and everyday nature and life, which he shares with our community through local publications and gatherings. A family man and genuinely nice guy, Johnson also shares his talents as a great cook and baker.
Courtesy
Glen Ehrhardt, a primary driving force whose years of hard work brought the Red Barn Youth Center from being a quaint idea to a reality on the Key Peninsula, is now vice president and chief operating office of the Red Barn’s board of directors. He is a warm and caring heart for Key Peninsula teens. He and the board work behind the scenes making the Red Barn a beacon of light to teens in need of a safe after school structured place to study, be tutored, mentored, receive a nutritious hot meal, and play.
Courtesy
Ivy Gardner, preschool special ed teacher at Vaughn Elementary, is entrusted with learning-disabled preschool children. She designs, executes and evaluates an Independent Education Plan for each child in her class. Part of a great team of educators, teacher Gardner is a bright happy face of the program not only to students, but to parents. Professional and consistent in her treatment of kids, she truly loves them.
Marcia Harris served as president of the Peninsula Schools Education Foundation until her election to the Peninsula School District’s Board of Directors. She is an officer of the KP Community Council, and voluntarily administers the School Bus Connects Program. An active member of the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor, she helps provide funds supportive of Communities In Schools of Peninsula and the Children’s Home Society.
Rick Howe of Firehouse Computers has voluntarily provided senior computer classes at Key Peninsula Community Services twice a week for two and a half years teaching seniors about email, internet, basic functions, security, apps, and everything in between.
Karen Jorgenson created Food Backpacks 4 Kids, organizes volunteers to assist with the project, and manages to acquire nutritious food supplies for those in need. On learning that many recipients of the food have limited cooking facilities, she organized a drive which collected and distributed over 50 crockpots, most of which she happily accepted from friends in the KP Lions Club.
Courtesy
From grade school, middle school, Volunteer park or the KP Civic Center, Mark Knisely has voluntarily come to the aide of our community for improvement. In January while repairing a water leak at the KP Civic Center, Knisely brought his generosity, equipment, and talents to get us back in working order.
Jarvis Krumbein is a gift to The Mustard Seed Project of Key Peninsula and to all who rely on it for transportation. He voluntarily drives up to five days per week if needed, willingly taking riders to all points in between Puyallup and Silverdale. A volunteer member of TMSP’s Council of Elders, since 2008 he has driven more than 35,000 miles. A volunteer in the Key Senior Information Center, he helps out at the Angel Guild as well.
Susan McNerthney, a Communities In Schools of Peninsula volunteer mentor at Key Peninsula Middle School, has been another caring adult for youngsters needing encouraging to grapple with and overcome difficulties on the road to academic success. Her warm and understanding demeanor have provided many of our young people the determination to achieve no matter what.
As a Communities In Schools of Peninsula volunteer mentor at Minter Creek Elementary School, Sandra Neufeldt has been there for our kids encouraging them to believe that “I can do it.” She has provided the extra adult attention so important to making our young people believe that success is attainable now and in the future.
Courtesy
Cathy Reaney serves on Evergreen Elementary School’s PTA board, is a volunteer there, leads fundraising activities, guides students through Hands On Art, helps at all school functions, and teaches a sewing class in the after school program. She is an active judge and member of Future Farmers of America, on the State Farm Exhibition Board, and is a call coordinator and training director for the Washington State Agricultural Emergency Team rescuing animals.
Special the Gateway
“Of hundreds of great teachers I’ve worked with, Rick Selfors is the best,” said one nominator. “No one has had more impact on the lives of Peninsula citizens. For three decades he has molded self-images, work ethics, and character of thousands of youngsters to prove their self-worth by using their own two hands. He is the reason many students stayed enrolled in school.
Courtesy
Brent Shown has given many hours of his encouraging, stimulating talents mentoring children struggling with the need to learn at Evergreen Elementary and lifting them over their self-conceived inability hurdles launching them on the road to future success knowing they can achieve.
Peninsula High School graduate Edward “Eddie” Swanson, a third-year KPFD career firefighter, received KPFD’s “Meritorious Service and Life Saving Award” for saving the life of a Key Peninsula resident because of his swift actions recognizing a severe cardiac situation and taking immediate action to expedite medical care. ER physicians attribute the patient’s survival to Swanson’s expert care.
Dick Vanberg has been serving Communities In Schools of Peninsula for more than a decade as a board member and as a volunteer mentor at Vaughn Elementary School. His passion for the well-being of children is deep and abiding and has made a powerful impact on the lives of many Key Peninsula students over the years. A master woodworker, he has donated kid-rideable hobby horses and other excellent works to raise funds for the various causes to which he is committed and as a Rotarian Club member, generously serves our community.
Courtesy
For three years, Lynn and Jim Wheeler have sacrificed every other Sunday to pick up food donations from five Gig Harbor area grocery stores and return to unload their truck at Key Peninsula Community Services. Their dedication and strong backs make KPCS’ community programs work for those in need.
Cindy Worden continues on her third term as president of the Key Peninsula Citizens Against Crime organization. She is an officer of the KP Community Council and serves as its KP Community Youth Council advisor. She and her husband Adam frequently are found voluntarily assisting with traffic direction at accident scenes on state Route 302 near their home.
Don Zimmerman of Cost Less Pharmacy operates the best pharmacy in Washington state with outstanding customer service and best prices, along with dedication to the community and customers. He has supported the Key Free Clinic and numerous other community organizations with time and donations, and goes above and beyond to care for the people of the Key Peninsula.
Courtesy
