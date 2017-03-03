Gateway: Living

March 3, 2017 10:45 AM

KP Lions Club announces citizen of the year nominees

By Hugh McMillan

Special to the Gateway

The Key Peninsula Lions Club invites Key Peninsula citizens and their guests to attend the 33rd annual Key Peninsula Citizens of the Year Awards banquet at 6 p.m. March 18 at the KP Civic Center in Vaughn.

Some guests have come from other states for this event. Photos and profiles of citizens nominated by community members for the honor of KP Citizens of the Year appear above. KP Lions members vote by secret ballot to determine which nominee will be identified at the banquet as KP Citizen of the Year. Peninsula School District Superintendent Rob Manahan is the event’s keynote speaker. Dinner is under direction of Jacques Henry Events.

Reservations are available from KP Lions Club members, Sunnycrest Nursery in Key Center, or Costless Pharmacy in Wauna. To defray expenses, the Lions Club will gratefully accept contributions of $25 per attendee.

For info, call 253-884-2054 or KP Lions president Hal Wolverton at 253-884-2222.

