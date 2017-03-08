‘Crazy’ mash-up showcases vocal range of Peninsula High Show Choir singers

A new song mash-up from Peninsula High School senior Lexy Haug has the school’s show choir — specifically the girls of the choir — showing off their vocal skills.
The mash-up is an arrangement of Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” and “Crazy” by Cee Lo Green, a combination which came to Haug over the summer while spending time with a friend.
“With the background I have, I learn music by ear, so it was easy to have the vision of the song,” she said. “It took a little bit of time (to arrange) ... we changed a couple of things.”
The arrangement started with Haug’s idea and expanded into a collaboration with the rest of the choir and the band, but she first brought the idea to choir teacher Alison Ellis.
“Every year in show choir we have a couple of kids who arrange or mash-up a song,” Ellis explained, adding that it’s typically seniors who share these ideas. “By then they’re usually ready to come forward.”
Every year in show choir we have a couple of kids who arrange or mash-up a song. By (senior year) they’re usually ready to come forward.
Alison Ellis, Peninsula High School choir director
Haug’s arrangement features the girls from the show choir singing a mash-up of the two songs, with each student getting a chance to showcase both their solo and group singing skills. The Peninsula Show Choir is comprised of 18 students, male and female, who audition for their spots each year. The choir will be traveling the first week of April to compete at Carnegie Hall in New York City along with choir students from Gig Harbor High School.
Haug comes from a musical family — she is also part of a music group, The Henry Sisters, with her two older sisters — has been in choir at Peninsula through all four years of high school and show choir the last three years.
My sisters are musical, my mom’s a musician, my grandma’s a musician, so I’ve always grown up jamming out. I would love to have an opportunity to incorporate music in my life ... I want to have a career and I also want to have music as part of that, too.
Lexy Haug, Peninsula High School senior
“My sisters are musical, my mom’s a musician, my grandma’s a musician, so I’ve always grown up jamming out,” she said. “I would love to have an opportunity to incorporate music in my life ... I want to have a career and I also want to have music as part of that, too.”
Haug is currently enrolled in Running Start at Tacoma Community College, where she will be continuing her education after graduating from Peninsula this spring. After that, she plans to transfer to a four-year university to pursue a career as a nurse.
They’ve built this community where all the different styles of kids who are here in this building feel welcome. I’ve got athletes and kids who only do music, kids that are in leadership and those who are shyer, and they all feel welcome here.
Ellis
The collaboration of Haug’s mash-up with other students in the choir is a demonstration of the supportive and welcoming community that exists between the choir students, something that Ellis credits the students with creating themselves.
“They’ve built this community where all the different styles of kids who are here in this building feel welcome,” she said. “I’ve got athletes and kids who only do music, kids that are in leadership and those who are shyer, and they all feel welcome here.”
Haug agreed: “Our number one focus is the relationship and inclusiveness of the program. You never feel left out.”
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments