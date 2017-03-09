Father-daughter project transforms into bustling family business

Two years ago, during an overnight family trip to Seattle, Mallori Standley, now age 12, became intrigued by a complimentary sugar scrub offered by their hotel.
Purchasing a bottle to take home, Mallori decided she wanted to try her hand at making her own scrub and asked her father, Jeff, 42, for some help.
“We’ve always done a lot of DIY things,” Mallori explained.
Beginning from some recipes found online, the father-daughter duo worked to develop their own sugar scrub using all natural ingredients.
“She’s kind of a little entrepreneur,” Jeff said. “So once we made it, she wanted to know if it would sell.”
(Mallori’s) kind of a little entrepreneur. So once we made it, she wanted to know if it would sell.
Jeff Standley
The scrub was a success and Standley Hand Crafted was born in early 2016, a family business based from their Gig Harbor home offering all-natural soaps, body butters, body scrubs, lip scrubs, wax melts, bath bombs and candles.
“We just took all the money we made and put it back into the business,” Jeff said.
Their first customers where co-workers of Jeff — who works IT for the Pierce County District Court— and his wife, Cindi, with Mallori bringing lip scrubs for her friends at Harbor Ridge Middle School to try. They have since expanded to selling their products online through their website and in some Gig Harbor-area stores such as Harbor Greens.
The duo’s most popular items have been their candles — first made at Cindi’s request — which they began making with soy wax and are now using a blend of parrafin and soy, though Jeff said that the goal is to move back to just soy again.
We just see what it does. We have these mini goals to work towards, but no big plans.
Mallori Standley
“It was mainly the candles that took off,” Mallori said.
Jeff agreed: “The candles did really well ... around this area people like all natural.”
Using all natural ingredients and testing the products themselves before offering them for sale is the practice at Standley Hand Crafted, with the whole family working together: Jeff and Mallori develop recipes and new products, Cindi and Mallori test many of the products, and Mallori’s brother, Cameron, 14, helps with designing labels and placing candle wicks.
With no major plans for the company, Jeff and Mallori let their interests and their customer’s requests dictate the direction and products they offer.
For me it kind of fits. I like to make things. It’s kind of funny it ended up to be beauty products and candles.
Jeff Standley
“We just see what it does,” Mallori said. “We have these mini goals to work towards, but no big plans.”
While creating a line of candles and beauty products was a surprising journey for Jeff, building and creating is something that has been a pastime of his.
“For me it kind of fits,” he said. “I like to make things. It’s kind of funny it ended up to be beauty products and candles.”
For more product information, purchasing, or to contact Standley Hand Crafted, visit its website at standleyhandcrafted.com.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments