Gig Harbor Kiwanis presents 3 classroom grants to local schools

The Gig Harbor Kiwanis classroom grant and high school scholarship committee has been busy this school year living up to its goal of supporting teachers and preparing for scholarships.
Douglas Crowe, committee chair, recently presented three classroom grants to Purdy Elementary School and two grants to Discovery Elementary School.
The grants were given to classroom teachers who wrote a letter explaining what classroom materials they needed to improve their learning environment.
“Many teachers spend money of their own in order to supplement a positive learning environment, so our financial assistance was really welcomed by the teachers and administrative staff,” Crowe said in a release. “The opportunity to personally meet these educators, and thank them with presentation of the grant checks was rewarding for us in Kiwanis. Everyone involved had sincere smiles on their faces, and makes our fund raising projects all worthwhile when we can see the benefits of our efforts.”
The latest grant is Gig Harbor Kiwanis Club’s example of dedication to improving the world one child and one community at a time, Crowe added.
