Peninsula High School Feminism Club tackles difficult conversations with campus community

A new club at Peninsula High School is looking to engage fellow students in conversations surrounding gender equality.
Known as The Feminism Club, the group averages between 15 and 22 members of both genders, working cooperatively to connect with other students and on service projects, said PHS teacher and club advisor Carolyn Gutmann.
“They really are engaged about starting the conversation,” she said. “I’m so proud of this club. I really don’t do hardly anything. I just sit there and let them use my room and let them go. They’re so organized and they know what they want.”
Carolyn Gutmann, PHS teacher and Feminism Club advisor
The club’s founder, Sarah Nicholson, 16, approached Gutmann about the club after hearing about a similar club her friend started at Stadium High School in Tacoma.
”I just decided this is the year to do it,” she said. “The most important thing is we’re trying to advocate that feminism is for boys and girls. A lot of people think feminism degrades boys, and that’s not true.”
The club was approved by the Peninsula School District board in February and has already been busy spreading its message and completing its first club project: a school-wide collection drive for feminine hygiene products to donate to homeless women.
Sarah Nicholson, Feminism Club founder
The club collected 561 tampons and 201 pads for Nativity House in Tacoma, donated by their fellow PHS students.
Nicholson said that the club has seen some negative reaction on social media and on campus, but added that the majority of students are interested in the club and the message it’s spreading.
”I think this club is important because (even though) there are people out there who don’t fully support gender equality, there are people in your school who support you and you’re not alone,” she said.
Nicholson
Gutmann said that several of the club members are also in the ASB leadership class, which she sees positively reflected in the club’s leadership, organization and campus outreach to other students.
“I just can’t believe the response in just such a short time,” she said. “It’s just a cohesive club ... they’re amazing.”
