Local Safe Sitter program prepares youth to care for younger children

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board