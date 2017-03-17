Friday Family Fun Movies in the Park announces lineup

The city of Gig Harbor recently announced the lineup for 2017 Friday Family Fun Movies in the Park, hosted at Skansie Brothers Park each Friday in July.
This year’s lineup includes:
▪ July 7 – “SING” beginning at 9:15 p.m.
▪ July 14 – “Finding Nemo” beginning at 9 p.m.
▪ July 21 – “Finding Dory” beginning at 9 p.m.
▪ July 28 – “The Little Mermaid” beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Times are approximate and movies will start when it is dark enough. Movies are canceled during rain or high wind. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. Kitsap Bank will pass out popcorn and Harbor WildWatch will provide family friendly activities beginning at 7:30 p.m. Guests should also make sure and bring a refillable water bottle for the water station.
