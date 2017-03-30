Volunteer gardeners needed for Gig Harbor community garden

Spring has arrived and gardeners all around Gig Harbor and the Key Peninsula are getting their plots and starts ready for the planting and growing season.
For some local gardeners, growing at home isn’t enough. For those looking for more time in the dirt — and a way to give back to their community — Bill Sehmel is looking for volunteer gardeners interested in helping him manage the community garden at the Morford Property located off the 1300 block of 38th Street in Gig Harbor.
Known as the Friends of the Farm Garden Group Vegetable Vigilantes — and with a Facebook group to connect — Sehmel gathers volunteers annually at the garden to grow a variety of vegetables, all of which are donated to the Gig Harbor FISH Foodbank.
Among the produce donated last year, Sehmel said the gardeners donated 160 pounds of tomatoes, 369 pounds of sweet corn, 45 pounds of beans and 22 pounds of cucumbers.
Sehmel added that he is hoping to begin planting the community garden toward the end of May.
Anyone interested in helping with the garden should contact Sehmel at 253-732-5748.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments