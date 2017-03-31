Walking tour of Sehmel Homestead Park returns for second year

After a successful inaugural event last year which counted more than 40 people who participated, the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation’s EnviroCorps’ Roses and Rosedale Winter Edition is returning for another go.
Due to the success of the first historical walking tour of Sehmel Homestead Park, organizers are planning to hold the event seasonally, to show visitors that this park is lovely at every time of the year, especially in springtime. Representatives from EnviroCorps will lead the free community walk that will explore the park’s history as well as the plants that comprise the beautiful space.
Roses and Rosedale is set for 11 a.m. to noon April 8 at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor.
The one-hour walking tour will start at the flagpoles, in front of the park’s snack bar, across from the Volunteer Vern Pavilion. Along the route, guides will talk about the history of the Sehmel family, their farm, and their place as one of the original pioneering families of Rosedale at the end of the last century. As they lead the walk through the park’s trails, guides will share information on the many noteworthy plants along the way.
The event is free, family friendly, will last approximately one hour, and will be held rain or shine.
For more information, contact Karen Larson, development director, at klarson@gigharborfoundation.org.
