Fox Island Historical Society celebrates Arbor Day with guest speaker

The Fox Island Historical Society is holding its annual Arbor Day celebration on Wednesday (April 12).
The event will begin at 7 p.m. and feature speaker Lorenzo Rohani, a high school senior from Edmonds who has published “A Kid’s Guide to Birding” with his father, Michael.
Lorenzo will share his experience with birds and his photography in a program aimed toward adults and school-aged children.
The event is free for museum members and $10 for non-members, with membership available at the door. Coffee and dessert and included in the event.
The Fox Island Historical Museum is located at 1017 9th Avenue Court FI on Fox Island.
