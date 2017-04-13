Gateway: Living

April 13, 2017 12:48 AM

Harbor Covenant Church presents living tableau of The Last Supper

Gateway news services

In celebration of Easter, Harbor Covenant Church will host a living tableau of Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper Painting at 7 p.m. April 13.

The tableau will feature acting and music as 13 actors portray the disciples and the event culminates with an invitation to the audience to enter the tableau as the disciples serve communion.

The event is coordinated for the church by Sanne Beavin and Don Hamm, who has been involved in the tableau since 1998 in several states. The event is free and open to all ages.

The Living Last Supper Maundy Thursday Communion Service will be held at Harbor Covenant Church, 5601 Gustafson Drive in Gig Harbor.

For more information, contact the church at 253-851-8450.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument 1:49

VIDEO: Gig Harbor-based Budapest West plays unique instrument
Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension 0:47

Rainiers outfielder Boog Powell talks return to Tacoma after suspension
Tyler O'Neill talks first home run at Cheney, development in Triple-A 0:59

Tyler O'Neill talks first home run at Cheney, development in Triple-A

View More Video

Entertainment Videos