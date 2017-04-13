PenMet Parks to host Easter egg hunt on Saturday

PenMet Parks will host its 10th annual Spring Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday (April 15) at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th St. NW, Gig Harbor.
Egg hunt areas will be divided into age groups and flow continuously throughout the event so every child is guaranteed a chance to find eggs and win a great prize. Attendees are encouraged to avoid the noon rush and show up any time before 2 p.m.
The Easter Bunny will also make an appearance, so parents are encouraged to bring their camera. There will also be a free children’s petting zoo courtesy of Miracle Ranch. Families can also learn about the upcoming PenMet Parks summer camps.
No registration is required. A $2 per child donation is suggested with all the money going toward the event.
