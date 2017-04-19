Gig Harbor teens showcase Biblical knowledge

One year removed from a second-place finish during last year’s competition, a group of Gig Harbor teens returned this year to the Awana Summit National Bible Quizzing in Colorado Springs, Colorado on a mission: To bring home the top prize.
And the four-person team from Believers’ Fellowship in Gig Harbor did just that.
Athena Bauer, 15, Calysta Bauer, 18, Hannah Melanson, 17, and Rachael Melanson, 15, took first place nationally at the quizzing event held March 30 to April 1, each securing a $500 scholarship.
Bible Quizzing is the Scripture memory counterpart to the physical, game-oriented AwanaGames. Both use the element of competition as a motivating factor.
Bible Quizzing is open to young people in third through 12th grade. This event motivates students to increase their Bible knowledge while giving participants, leaders and even parents an intense exposure to Scripture. Bible Quizzing tests students’ knowledge of material in handbooks and manuals and provides individual recognition and awards.
National Bible Quizzing brings together teams of high school students from across the country to compete for the Summit championship.
Awana is a global, nonprofit ministry committed to the belief that the greatest impact for Christ starts with kids who know, love and serve Him.
