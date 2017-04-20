Local homeschooled student named National Merit Scholarship finalist

Port Orchard teenager David Forman embraces a hectic weekly schedule that the traditional public school educational system just wouldn’t accommodate.
That’s why his family made the decision many years ago to embrace the homeschool model for him and his two sisters.
It has worked out just fine for Forman, as the high school senior not only earned a perfect score on his SAT but was also recently named a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Forman has been homeschooled since second grade.
His mother, Deirdre, said the family’s decision to homeschool David and his two sisters came from a need to spend more time together.
“We wanted to have a flexible schedule and wanted time to do a lot of different things,” she said.
Because of the flexibility that homeschooling allows, the Forman family was able to spend five weeks in Europe when the children were younger.
Deirdre gave up her career as an audiologist when the family decided to homeschool all three children.
“I’m so glad I did it,” she said. “It has been so much fun, but when my oldest started school I just thought I could make it better for her. It was actually quite doable.”
Forman hard work in the homeschool model paid off as he earned perfect scores in the SAT’s reading and math sections.
His exceptional grades and many extracurricular activities led to a full-ride scholarship to Hillsdale College in Michigan.
The liberal arts college is located in southern central Michigan, which is a long way from his Port Orchard home, but Forman feels he is up for the transition. His older sister also earned a scholarship and attends Hillsdale, so having her close by will make the move easier.
Forman agrees that the stereotype that homeschooled students are not socialized is not accurate. His schedule is packed with activities every day.
That includes debate class in Olympia on Monday morning, folk dance in Poulsbo on Monday evening, followed by orchestra Wednesday nights and another orchestra group on Saturday.
“Tuesday and Thursday are musical theater,” he said “I’m going somewhere every day.”
Forman played the violin in the Peninsula Youth Orchestra and currently is performing in the Kitsap Children’s Musical Theater in Poulsbo, playing the part of the Cowardly Lion. He won the Bremerton Symphony Concerto competition and also played in the Seattle Youth Symphony.
Although he enjoys reading Dickens and Jane Austen, “music is basically the thing that takes up what is not academic,” he said.
Homeschooling has allowed David to participate in all the extracurricular activities he enjoys, Deirdre said.
“If you are going to do as many activities as David did, you really value the additional time and making the most of the time both for academics and the arts and family time,” she said.
When her youngest child goes to college in September, Deirdre will have a lot of time on her hands.
“I’m going to miss him when he goes to college, and I haven’t figured out what I’ll do with all that time,” she said. “It has been a wonderful way of life. I just wish I had two more kids.”
