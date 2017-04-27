Greater Gig Harbor Foundation hosts annual mixer event on May 5

May 5 marks the 11th anniversary since the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation incorporated and set forward to help build, bridge and enrich the greater peninsula community.
And what better way to celebrate than by hosting a fiesta to honor the works of several area organizations and the amazing people behind them?
Fun and community is what it is all about on May 5 as the foundation will host the second annual #Community Myxer, “Myx’O de Mayo,” at The Club at Gig Harbor Marina and Boatyard. The festive evening brings the community together with music by Budapest West, South of the Border- inspired foods by Toro León, brews sponsored by Wet Coast Brewing, signature margaritas from Heritage Distilling, and dancing.
John Hogan, owner of Uptown Gig Harbor, will share a community keynote during the evening. A Gig Harbor native, GHHS graduate and former cross country state champion, Hogan has long supported community initiatives in Gig Harbor and beyond. Named Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2015, he has served on several area boards, such as the Gig Harbor Film Festival advisory board and Gig Harbor’s Economic Development Committee. Among Hogan’s many contributions, he led and funded a shuttle service for U.S. Open attendees, and helped drive shuttle buses. Proceeds benefited Communities In Schools of Peninsula.
“We are so thankful for John’s commitment to the foundation,” co-founding member and president emeritus, Dr. Julie Ann Gustanski, said in a release. “Through his support for events like the Cider Swig, Coach Wingard XC Scholarship Fund, The Big Sports Gig and others, GGHF is able to fund more scholarships and grants for community initiatives, projects and programs.”
To top off the evening on May 5, the foundation will award five micro-grants for community efforts that impact the community in one or more of GGHF’s core areas: arts and culture, education, parks and environment, recreation and social capital.
“As we planned for this year’s Myxer, we decided the focus should be on fun — celebrating those that help make our community a great place to live,” said Rob Rigoni, a Myxer Committee and recently elected GGHF Board member. “We really look forward to seeing everyone come out for a great evening of music, food, dancing and more all in celebration of our community..”
Today, with more than $4.8 million in charitable impact across the community, GGHF has spearheaded efforts to help fund the Northwest’s first certified Boundless playground at Sehmel Homestead Park, purchased the 19-acre Knight Forest property adjoining Harbor Family Park and transferred it to PenMet Parks, provided over $100,000 in support of early childhood education, collected and distributed over $70,000 in food and funds during the first #Community Harvest initiative in 2016 benefiting Food Backpacks 4 Kids and the Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. .
Doors at the event open at 6 p.m., and the Community Spirit Awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m. There will be music and dancing from 8 to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $50 or $75 per person and available at cincomyxer2017.bpt.me or by calling Lindsey Krogle at 253-514-6338, Ext. 1.
