Slater: Keep your eyes open for rainbows this time of year

I used to be surprised by rainbows. If one happened to appear in my line of vision or someone pointed one out, I’d see it, but I never looked for them.
Eventually I discovered that to find the rainbow, you put your back to the sun. Then I knew where and how to look.
To me, a rainbow signifies hope that something good is in the future.
How many people go through life seeing only the rain, the storm clouds, the mud puddles?
How much more pleasant to appreciate the moisture that makes our countryside green, gives us good water and to know when the sun comes out, there may be a rainbow and the world will smell fresh and clean.
When working with preschoolers who could check the weather, if there was any sun at all, they called it a sunny day. I believe we are born with a natural optimism, and our experiences, reactions and training turn us into pessimists.
We need to concentrate on what is good and beautiful — in our work, the world around us and the people we meet.
How marvelous to see beyond the storm clouds that face us and look for the rainbows that will surely follow.
The May calendar is filling up.
The annual Livable Fair at the KP Civic Center in Vaughn occurs a week earlier this year, on May 6, with more than 50 organizations sharing resources and information. Nonprofits will be located in the gym, and youth organizations will be in the Whitmore Room.
Bluegrass Minstrels and local school musicians will provide music.
Outside, Touch a Truck and trout pond fishing are available, plus the Bookmobile, the Bloodmobile and Washington State Patrol. For more information, call 884-3456 or email kpciviccenter@centurytel.net.
Coordinating with this date, the KP Historic Museum holds an Open House with family activities emphasizing this year’s theme of Then and Now. Mother’s Day cards can be made. The event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Lakebay Fuchsia Society holds its 22nd annual sale for two days this year: Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 450 fuchsias from small pots to hanging baskets with blooming flowers will be available, plus assorted annuals and vegetable seedlings. An addition this year is a “shed sale” of gently used gardening items and furniture.
Key Singers present their annual spring concert, “Let the Love Shine Through,” on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at McColley Hall, KP Lutheran Church, 4213 Lackey Rd KPN. Music includes show tunes and spirituals from various eras and some “just for fun” pieces. There will be auction items and light refreshments. Tickets are $6 at the door. Food Bank offerings of staples or money accepted.
A ‘60s Rock & Roll Dance will take place at the LIC clubhouse, 4312 Key Peninsula Highway S., on May 27 from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available by Gnosh until 9:30. Advance tickets are $12.50 at Sunnycrest Nursery, Blend Wine Shop or the Longbranch Marina, or $15 at the door.
A no-host bar is available for 21 and over, but all ages are welcome to dance. For more information, call 253-884-6022.
The Pacific Ohana Foundation on Purdy Drive in Purdy is adding an Aloha Marketplace that features local Hawaiian vendors with specialty products. Fresh eggs and assorted foods plus creative objects and books are available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classes in hula, Tahitian dance and ukulele are available at their cultural center.
Luaus are available to arrange, plus leis for Mother’s Day, graduation, weddings or other festive occasions can be ordered there. Call 206-484-2511 or 253-514-8440 for more information.
Keep your eyes open for rainbows!
