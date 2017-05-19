Peninsula Community Chorus performs Sunday

Let music lift your spirits Sunday afternoon as the Peninsula Community Chorus entertains with surprising music: poetic songs and opera choruses.
The chorus’ annual spring concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday (May 21) at the Fox Island United Church of Christ. A full program featuring works from Lauridsen, Stroope, Offenbach, Mozart and Sullivan is planned.
“Selecting this music was downright fun,” director Wayne Lackman said in a release. “There are songs so tender they tug at your heart strings. There are rousing choruses filled with humor that — no matter what — simply make you smile.”
He added that the group has worked hard to pull together the harmonies and energy emanating from these varied works.
All singers are local adults from varying musical backgrounds who practice weekly for about three months to prepare for each concert. New members are welcome to join the group at the beginning of fall and spring seasons, and no audition is required.
The public is invited to come and enjoy the full program of choral music. There is no charge, though donations to support the concert are greatly appreciated. Light refreshments will be served at a reception following.
To learn more, visit peninsulacommunitychorus.com or visit Facebook.com/PeninsulaCommunityChorus.
For more information on the concert or on joining the chorus, contact Judie Rose at 360-874-9584 or Kristy McKenzie at 858-231-3739.
