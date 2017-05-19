Gig Harbor nonprofit announces 2017 grant recipients

The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation celebrated its 11th year of existence with a May 5 celebration at The Club @The Boatyard.
As a community foundation, GGHF developed the #Community Spirit Grants in 2016 to give “birthday presents” back in another way to the community as it celebrated its 10th anniversary. Moving the #Community Myxer to May 5, the same day 11 years ago that the organization filed its nonprofit incorporation papers with the state, the planning committee decided that the #Community Spirit Grant program should become a permanent feature for the annual celebration.
2017 Community Spirit Grant projects and recipient organizations are:
▪ Lakebay Community Church, for construction of the Neighbor-to-Neighbor community garden farm-stand. This project is in collaboration with Seeds of Change and Food Backpacks 4 Kids. The farm-stand will serve as a collection and distribution site for supplemental produce from community gardens. Area residents in need will receive fruits and vegetables from the stand at no cost.
▪ Harbor History Museum, for the new Harbor Heritage Passport program, in collaboration with Harbor WildWatch, Gig Harbor Boat Shop, and the Skansie Netshed Foundation. This program will offer the community a fun-filled exploration of the historic waterfront and foster family activities that feature Gig Harbor’s heritage, its people, places and historic sites.
▪ Key Pen Parks, to support the 3rd annual July 4 Community Hot Dog Social. Like community picnics of days gone by, this free family event features carnival-style games, lawn games, various races and games of skill, crafts, hay pile treasure hunt, prizes, and a hot dog lunch. The community event brings together hundreds of people, nonprofit organizations and businesses.
▪ Peninsula Hands On Art, program support for nearly 16,000 at projects provided free of charge to more than 4,000 students in the Peninsula School District during the 2017-18 school year. The program’s focus is to educate and engage children in art history, mixed media and the creative process.
▪ Longbranch Improvement Club, in partnership with Evergreen Elementary School PTA, to support the 2017 Trunk or Treat event and provide nutritious take-home snacks. This event enables hundreds of children (and their families), many of whom are from very low income families living in the remote rural area, to enjoy a Halloween experience in a safe community environment.
▪ Two Waters Art Alliance, in collaboration with The Mustard Seed Project, to support the “So You’ve Always Wanted To Try…” art program for the Key Peninsula senior community. The program will engage area seniors interested in exploring their creative abilities, in activities that develop new skills of perception and expression that provide healthy emotional outlets, and connect them with other seniors in their community through the shared experience of learning and making art together.
For information on how you can get involved, call Michelle at 253-514-6338, ext. 4.
