Students of Distinction nominees, June 1

Michael ‘Joey’ Lewis
Category: Business and entrepreneurs
Education: Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.66
Parents: Mick and Lisa
Activities/Achievements: 4 AP/Honors classes; DECA area, state competitions; WestSound Crossfit assistant trainer; lawn-care business owner; part-time job; National Honor Society; football, golf, baseball tennis, lacrosse Scholar Athlete; volunteer for Peninsula Lacrosse clinics/camps, GH Maritime Parade, lacrosse fundraiser and other events
Michael ‘Joey’ Lewis is a scholar athlete who has been described as creative, outgoing, compassionate and resolute. He’s an entrepreneur who has his own lawn-care business and has also been involved with his family’s former business, WestSound Crossfit.
“Joey has consistently impressed me with his intellectual curiosity,” says English teacher Kimberly Napier. “He has learned the value of self-discipline and accountability.”
Lewis has played multiple sports, from baseball and football to tennis. For the past four years, he has focused on lacrosse, and plans to continue playing in college.
“I like it because it’s a skill-intricate sport,” he says. “It helps me stay on track and be structured.”
He decided in his senior year that he wanted to play lacrosse at college level, which he considers a big step for him.
“I really put a lot of effort into it and I thought it was a huge accomplishment to make it to the next level after school,” he says.
As a freshman, Lewis became interested in business and marketing. With a three-person team through the DECA marketing club, he created a mock sports promotion plan for the Tacoma Rainiers for breast cancer awareness. The project won in area competition and took the team to state.
“It was surreal to see the excitement you can get through economics and role playing,” Lewis says.
Lewis got his first experience in business as a sixth-grader, when his family opened the Crossfit gym. For more than six years, he spent five to six days a week there, helping out.
“It inspired me to start a business some day,” he says.
He hopes that business will be a construction management company. In the meantime, Lewis has already run a business, albeit on a smaller scale — offering lawn-case services.
“It’s been a good way for me to save up for college,” he says.
He’s also been working his way up to more responsibilities at his part-time job with Edible Arrangements, where he’s now a supervisor.
“Michael is a creative thinker and strives to be a unique person, without pressure from others to do something he is not,” says PHS teacher Alison Hughes.
Lewis says he’s most proud of his commitment to a diversity of activities.
“I didn’t want to be set on one thing,” he says. “I tried almost everything I could do.”
He plans to play lacrosse at Boise State University, where he will study civil engineering with a potential minor in finance. His goal is to become a construction manager or financial adviser in construction.
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, English. “Before attending her class, I had a slim view of the world around me. She taught me to open my eyes and really pay attention to those around me. Doing so has completely changed my perspective on how I view the world.”
Best thing about high school: “Anybody can walk up to anybody and become socially accepted. No matter who you are, the people, staff and students are very welcoming.”
Maya Savage
Category: Science and technology
Education: Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: John and Mary
Activities/Achievements: 9 AP/Honors classes; ranked No. 1 academically; STEM Club/Technology Student Association 1st and 4th at state; Paul Allen Computing Challenge; Interact Club events coordinator; church youth group counselor, president, Young Women’s Recognition Award; Outreach360 service trips; piano; Harbor Dance Ballet Co. principal dancer; National Honor Society; band
Maya Savage is a top scholar, talented performer and community servant. Ranked No. 1 academically, she has maintained a perfect GPA while taking many advanced classes and pursuing interests in wind instruments, dance and STEM as well as being a youth leader.
She has a genuine passion for learning, according to her teachers, and has demonstrated many leadership qualities.
“Miss Savage is, in addition to being a very well-rounded individual, one of the most unassuming, humble and mature students I have had the privilege of teaching,” says Spanish teacher Joseph Everett.
While she has a creative side — as a dancer and symphony musician — Savage has demonstrated strong STEM skills. As a member of the STEM Club and Technology Student Association, she won first place at state and competed nationally. Her three-person team designed a functional app for people with anxieties and panic attacks, using their coding skills. They also entered their project into a national app challenge.
The STEM tradition runs in the family — her mother is an electrical engineer for Tacoma Power, and has served as inspiration for Savage.
“We’re both good at math, and I feel like my skillset would be useful in electrical engineering, too,” she says.
A gymnast since a young age, Savage began dancing in middle school. She’s performed and competed in contemporary and ballet dance, and has also been teaching acrobatics at her studio, Harbor Dance and Performance Center.
Studio owner Susan Dellinger says Savage is a “remarkably high-achieving” person.
“She has proven herself mature, intelligent, dependable and diligent to meet deadlines,” Dellinger says. “She consistently presents herself in a professional manner.”
Savage says that in addition to teaching her mental and physical balance, dance challenges her because she enjoys is but is not “super talented at it.”
“It teaches me that I don’t have to be perfectly good at everything,” she says.
She has devoted time to various community service activities, including through Interact Club and National Honor Society. She’s also made her faith a priority and has served as a youth leader and mentor through her church.
Among her more memorable experiences was a trip during the recent spring break to Nicaragua to teach English through Outreach360. It was her second time visiting the country to teach kids.
“Their ability to speak English has a bit impact on their ability to get jobs,” she says. “It was cool to go back and see the changes.”
Savage plans to attend Brigham Young University and hopes to become an electrical engineer at a utility, like her mother.
Favorite teacher: Joseph Everett, Spanish. “He genuinely cares about all of his students. He is always encouraging us to succeed and has influenced every one of his students for the better.”
Best thing about high school: “GHHS has given me many opportunities to grow as a student and as a member of the community.”
Justin Johnson
Category: Overcoming adversity
Education: Henderson Bay High School
Guardian: Ross Johnson (brother)
Activities/Achievements: Henderson Bay High Interact Club founder, president; HBHS rep on PSD school board; part-time job; Rotary Youth Leadership Awards conference attendant, Rotary Student of the Month; Guatemala service trip; volunteer for Charity Water, FISH giving tree
Justin Johnson is a born leader who’s inspired others through his drive to succeed despite adversity. Considered an at-risk student in middle school because of an unstable family life, he has distinguished himself in high school through academics and leadership.
“Staff and students alike see Justin as an example of a dedicated student,” says Henderson Bay High Principal Brian Tovey. “He consistently strives to do his best.”
He left a mark at HBHS by spearheading the launch of Interact Club, a service club sponsored by Rotary. As the first president of the club, he inspired both staff and students. The club gained as many as 20 members — a big accomplishment, considering the small size of the school.
“Because of Justin’s leadership, our Interact Club was recently honored as one of the top clubs of the organization,” Tovey says.
He’s also shown leadership at work, training to become a store manager at Papa Murphy’s Pizza. He balances his academic and community service schedule while working an average of 30 hours a week.
Johnson has had a challenging childhood, following a drug-related arrest of his father. His mother was addicted to drugs and later became addicted alcohol, and Johnson spent much of his time homeless and in the care of other family members. He lost his mother to addiction when he was 16.
His experience motivated him to not only be successful so he didn’t follow his parents’ life, but also to give through community service. One of the many examples was his service trip to Guatemala with the Rotary Club during a spring break to build housing for a nonprofit organization.
“That was the most satisfactory, knowing that what I did will impact other people,” he says.
The trip inspired his dream to start his own nonprofit some day.
“You would never suspect that he’s experienced some tragic life events, because he’s kind, caring and doesn’t allow his past define who he is or what he wants for his future,” says Robin Malich with Communities In Schools Peninsula.
Johnson says his outlook has changed a lot since his freshman year, and he’s determined to not let anything hold him back.
“I wouldn’t trade a single second of what has happened to me growing up,” he says. “It has made me who I am today and I know I’m doing well for myself.”
He plans to study at Tacoma Community College for two years and then transfer to the University of Washington to study business. He wants to start his own company some day, and also hopes to run a nonprofit for homeless teens.
Favorite teacher: Greg Brashear, “due to his constant push to make you do your best no matter what.”
Best thing about high school: “The teachers — they all care for the students like they are their own kids; everyone is caring for each other.”
Caroline Mitchell
Category: Academics
Education: Peninsula High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Michelle and Craig
Activities/Achievements: Ranked No. 1 academically; 15 AP/Honors classes; Scholar Athlete; track; cross-country captain, Runner of the Meet; DECA area and state qualifier; Interact Club vice president; Catering Club president; Hawk Shoppe manager; National Honor Society; school musicals; Future Scientist and Technologist Award of Excellence; volunteer for Honor Flight fundraiser, Race for a Soldier, other events
Caroline Mitchell balances a full schedule that includes athletics, clubs and community service — all while maintaining a perfect GPA. Ranked at the top academically, she strives for excellence in everything she does.
“When you look at all of the (listed) activities … combined with her tough course load and incredible GPA, you may think she’s too good to be true, but she is actually more impressive in person,” says National Honor Society adviser Kathryn Crabtree. “Caroline is respectful, responsible and humble.”
Mitchell says she likes to try new and different things, which is one of the reasons she joined the cross country and track teams in high school. She also became interested in culinary arts and has dedicated many hours to the Culinary Club.
The club caters events on and off the school campus, both for small events and large groups of more than 150 people. Club adviser Mary Lyssand, who was also Mitchell’s teacher in several classes, says Mitchell stood out due to her self-motivation and dedication.
“It is refreshing to have someone who takes the responsibility to assess the situation and take on the task without always having to be told what to do,” Lyssand says. “This truly sets her above most students that I work with.”
Johnson has competed at state level with the marketing club DECA for two years, and this year went to nationals with her partner. They presented the marketing and business side of their project for Honor Flight, an organization that funds trips for veterans to visit veterans’ memorials in Washington, D.C.
Last year, Johnson and her partner raised enough funds to send three veterans to D.C., and this year they doubled it. They raised $3,000 in just one minute at a school assembly and also solicited donations and business contributions.
“You get to meet all the people you’re helping and they have really cool stories. It’s amazing,” she says.
Johnson says that she’s grown while in high school by being more willing to step out of her comfort zone. One example was her auditioning for the school musical.
“I have seen Caroline wrestle with time deadlines, logistical problems, disappointments, even resistance from her peers, and still succeed,” Crabtree says. “Once she sets about a course of action, she will not quit until the jobs is done and done well.”
Mitchell plans to study business administration at Washington State University and then continue on to culinary school. Her dream is to open her own bakery.
Favorite teacher: Mary Lyssand, psychology and Catering Club. “She fueled my love of food and baking.”
Best thing about high school: “Everyone is welcoming. I moved to PHS in second semester of my sophomore year and it was nice to be welcomed with open arms by everyone I met.”
Victoria Johnson
Category: Academics
Education: Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.89
Parents: Doug and Karen
Activities/Achievements: 12 AP/Honors classes; speech state finalist; robotics team captain; 5 instruments, band section leader, council president; drum corps, indoor percussion; Kohl’s Associates in Action; National Honor Society; track Athlete of the Week; drama; choir; volunteer for SAVE thrift store, environmental program
Victoria Johnson is a well-rounded student who has maintained top grades while being active in band, speech and debate, athletics, robotics and community service. She says she’s especially enjoyed leadership activities and being able to provide her peers a safe and trusting atmosphere.
“I find it more valuable as a leader to serve the cause of the activity and think of it as leading more than being in an authority position,” she says.
Her leadership commitments included serving as president of band council, which serves as the connection between the band and staff and parents.
“We’re that link, and as president I have to make sure it runs smoothly,” she says.
Johnson plays five instruments including piano, which she started at age 8 and mostly learned on her own. In addition to participating in the school band, she’s a member of a drum corps, a professional marching ensemble.
Music has been a big part of her life, and Johnson plans to continue being in a band or drum corps after high school.
“Music has taught me a lot of life skills and leadership skills,” she says. “I love to perform because that helps me let other people connect and feel the music, and it gives music the exposure it needs to be heard.”
In addition to music, her other passion is STEM, especially science and computer science. She recently interviewed for a summer internship at Microsoft, and if that is successful, it may lead her to computer science as a career.
Jim Masson, a Microsoft group program manager who was her AP computer science teacher at PHS, says Johnson has “an enormous amount of potential.”
“Victoria’s combination of confidence, curiosity and persistency is consistent with some of the best candidates I see coming out of college who go on to have a major impact at Microsoft and other technology companies,” says Masson, who interviews many young people for internships and jobs.
In addition to her extracurricular activities and community service, Johnson’s schedule includes working two part-time jobs.
“I’m kind of in awe of the energy she generates to juggle this many commitments,” says AP history teacher Jonathan Bill. “The most remarkable thing about Victoria is not just that she works hard and manages all these commitments, but that she leads group efforts within them.”
Johnson plans to attend the University of Washington and is considering a major in chemical engineering or computer science. If she selects chemical engineering, her goal is to work with renewable resources.
Favorite teacher: Kimberly Napier, English. “She has been challenging as a teacher, has motivated me to take action toward my passions and gives the most thoughtful lectures.”
Best thing about high school: “The flexibility of classes; PHS works with students to adapt their schedule to fit academic and personal needs.”
Anna Haugen
Category: Community service
Education: Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.97
Parents: Tracy and Dave
Activities/Achievements: Volunteer for toy drive, Winterfest, SAVE, Vacation Bible School, Tacoma Rescue Mission, food drive, cross country races and others; Mexico mission trip; Younglife student leader; Senior Committee; ASB senator; varsity cross-country Most Inspirational; track and field; soccer; National Honor Society; tennis; Scholar Athlete; 5 AP/Honors classes
Anna Haugen is an inspirational servant and community leader who’s devoted numerous hours to helping others. In addition to her long list of community service activities, she is an athlete with a near-perfect GPA and a leader at school.
She says she grew up in a family who loves to give back to the community, and she recalls feeding homeless people who lived under a bridge when she was only 4 or 5. In first grade, she became a volunteer for Tacoma Rescue Mission’s toy drive.
“It’s been ingrained in me and I’ve learned that if you have more, you should do more,” she says. “Giving back has become part of my nature.”
Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church senior pastor Mark Toone, who’s known her since she was an infant, says of the thousands of youth he’s pastored, Haugen stands out as “one of the bright and shining stars.”
“Anna is a delightful, vivacious and genuine person,” he says. “Her smile is contagious and her warm, embracing personality pulls people in irresistibly.”
At her church, she’s been involved in children’s and youth ministry, volunteered for Vacation Bible School for five years and went on four mission trips to build homes in Tijuana, Mexico. For her service, she earned the honor of Golden Hammer.
She considers her mission trips the highest achievement of high school because she had to give up school breaks that were filled with homework.
“It’s hard not to have that relaxation time and instead I pushed myself hard,” she says. “You’re giving yourself up for someone else, and to me that’s the most successful thing you can do.”
John Burgess, Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One fire chief who served on two mission trips with Haugen, says she led by example.
“Her joyful disposition positively influenced morale,” he says. “Anna was an instrumental part of the team’s success.”
He says that in his line of work, he looks for people who are truly remarkable and distinguish themselves through their actions.
“The important qualities like integrity, work ethic, compassion and leadership (are the) traits I see in Anna,” he says.
Haugen has played soccer from first through ninth grade and later did other sports, but cross country was the sport that helped her learn to persevere.
“Cross country has influenced me the most because I’ve learned to toughen it out and do things that are harder than I expect,” she says.
Haugen plans to attend Whitworth University and is considering a career in nursing or teaching.
Favorite teacher: Kathryn Crabtree “because she holds all her students accountable; she expects the best because she knows her students can do it and she cares deeply about everyone.”
Best thing about high school: “All of the teachers care abut their students and all the students care about each other. Everyone makes this school welcoming and creates a happy and safe environment to be in.”
Kaitlan Harbaugh
Category: Community service
Education: Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.85
Parents: Leslie and Carter
Activities/Achievements: 7 AP/Honors classes; Key Club vice president; Interact Club; STEM Club and TSA, 1st at state, national competitor; Debate policy team captain; band; cheer; Paul Allen Computing Challenge special mention in data sciences; volunteer for YMCA Kids Night Out and annual campaign, Outreach 360 service trip
Kaitlan Harbaugh is a top scholar who excels at STEM and has given much of her time to community service. She says that community service and extracurricular activities helped her succeed academically.
“Community service is how I spend my free time and I know if I don’t maintain certain academic standards, I lose out on free time because I have to study more,” she says.
Harbaugh began volunteering as a young girl. She joined her mother, a volunteer for Harbor WildWatch, to participate and help out in activities, and became passionate about community service.
“It became a big part of my life,” she says.
In high school, Key Club was the first club she joined, and it connected her with various projects that needed help.
“My favorite thing about community service is the place it gives me in the community,” she says. “I enjoy helping out and it’s nice to see members of the community enjoying themselves.”
She especially likes working with young kids. She became involved with the youth development program at the Y, and after helping with Kids Night Out for two years, she became co-coordinator of the program this year.
“It’s fun to watch kids get involved with the activities,” she says.
Harbaugh is most proud of her accomplishments in Speech and Debate because it’s challenged her and given her opportunities to improve.
Coach Chris Coovert says debate didn’t immediately click with Harbaugh, but eventually she found her niche and excelled in cross-examination debate.
“She came back this year with great energy to debate and to teach others to debate,” he says.
As a result, her cross-examination debate teammates selected her as their captain.
“She has really taken the role of being a key leader on the team,” Coovert says.
For Harbaugh, putting as much energy into her teammates’ success as into her own has been rewarding.
“It’s nice when my partner and I are successful, but I’m also very proud of my teammates when they’re successful as well,” she says.
Harbaugh has several career interests in the biology field and hopes to become involved with biomedical research. Since she loves working with children, she’s not discounting a career as a high school biology teacher.
“Kaitlan is a talented and ambitious young woman with a bright future,” Coovert says.
She will be attending the University of Washington.
Favorite teacher: Chris Coovert, debate, “because he has been kind and supportive and I have learned an immeasurable amount from him.”
Best thing about high school: “The access to so many interesting clubs and activities, with excellent staff to act as mentors.”
Cannon Coats
Category: Academics
Education: Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 4.0
Parents: Louise and Steve
Activities/Achievements: 17 AP/Honors classes; ranked No. 1 academically; National Merit Scholarship finalist; captain of GHHS swim team, water polo team, Narrows swim club team; Boys Swimming Academic Award, Coach’s Choice Award, Captain Award; theater stage manager; mission trips and Golden Hammer award; National Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society, splashball/junior water polo coach; tutor
Cannon Coats is a scholar athlete who rose to the top both in the classroom and in sports. His third priority has been service through his church, where he was recognized with the Golden Hammer award for his participation in several mission trips.
He says his parents, both of whom have master’s degrees, inspired his academic success. Especially his father, who went back to school later in life to study medicine and became a surgeon.
“He showed me that with dedication and never backing down, you can achieve the things you want to achieve,” Coats says.
Growing up in a military family, Coats lived in many parts of the country and in Japan. Because of all the changes, family and academics became the only two constants in his life. This also motivated him to do well in school.
“Even if I was the new kid in town, I could always fall back on academics,” he says. “My father’s dedication to his schooling and the consistent aspect of education are the two things that drove me to follow the rigor.”
Coats has been swimming competitively since eighth grade. He says he loves the water, and has spent a lot of his time in the pool as part of three different teams. He swims year-round and hopes to continue swimming in college.
“It’s a great way to get the stress out and stay in shape,” he says.
During mission trips to Mexico, Coats served as lead translator for his group while helping build homes for impoverished communities. His Spanish teacher, Joseph Everett, says Coats has an advanced level of Spanish that few high school students achieve.
“He (is) a very eager, determined and willing learner and a very respectful, humble and empathetic young man,” Everett says.
Coats took his first Spanish class as a freshman, two to three years ahead of the typical student. By senior year, he became part of a small group of students who finished all the available Spanish classes — which are university level — and for whom Everett designed a special curriculum.
“Cannon stands out as having the highest grade among his peers,” Everett says. “His fluency — reading, writing, speaking and listening — supersedes that of the most students I have every taught.”
Coats plans to study physics and math at the University of Washington through the honors program. His hope is to eventually pursue a master’s and then a doctorate degree in nuclear or subatomic physics and work in nuclear reactor research.
Favorite teacher: Joe Everett, Spanish, because “he genuinely cares about his students and their lives.”
Best thing about high school: “Gig Harbor’s most stunning aspect is how encouraging it is of academic achievement; it promotes a healthy learning atmosphere.
Fiona Ray
Category: Music, art and drama
Education: Gig Harbor High School
GPA: 3.96
Parents: Kelly and Carl
Activities/Achievements: Irish dance numerous trophies and medals, performances and solo shows, North American Feis Commission preliminary champion, International Dance Commission grade 8, School of Irish Dance, Healy Irish Dancers; band clarinet first chair and principal, rated gold in WorldStrides Anaheim Heritage Festival; math tutor; Meistersingers; wind symphony; singer, songwriter and musician; band council; paid job; pianist; Wellesley Book Award; Live It OutLoud 2nd place; community service; self-produced music CD
Fiona Ray is a talented and dedicated musician and Irish dancer who has a long list of accolades. She’s maintained a near-perfect GPA through her busy performing and community service schedule as well as leadership activities in band.
“Her leadership has helped lead the Gig Harbor band program to be an award-winning ensemble,” says band director Eric Swanson. “Fiona’s enthusiasm for success is well respected by her peers.”
Ray has been dancing since age 4 and competing in Irish dance since she was 5. She has hundreds of trophies and medals, and has progressed from beginner level to become the preliminary champion in 2016 with the North American Feis Commission. She stopped dancing but hopes to resume in college.
Ray grew up in a family of musicians. She plays acoustic guitar and piano and writes her own songs. She’s produced a debut CD in 2015, which she considers the pinnacle of her solo singing career so far.
“It was fun and enlightening to go through the whole process of writing, producing and recording,” she says.
She has performed both solo and with various bands. Recently, she was recruited as backup vocalist and rhythm guitarist for a five-member band led by “The Voice” TV show contestant Siahna.
“Music is the main way I express myself,” she says. “I’ve always been shy but singing and playing music helps me identify with my emotions. The performance takes me out of my comfort zone but it’s a cool way to connect with people.”
Ray also plays the clarinet with Gig Harbor’s symphonic band, where she’s a section leader and member of band council.
“The band program is amazing and feels like family, and it’s my main motivating to keep coming back,” she says. “I’ve grown to love playing in a large ensemble; it’s an amazing experience to combine so many people to make one product.”
She’s also been a member of the school choir and Meistersingers. A high moment of her choir experience was a trip with the Meistersingers to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.
Ray has used her artistic talents to give back, performing for fundraisers and community events. Balancing her full schedule has been a challenge, Ray says, but she’s been able to maintain a balance between academics and doing the things she loves.
She plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles to major in communications and minor in the music industry. Her goal is to work in the business side or public relations in music or entertainment.
Favorite teachers: Derek Swanson, band, “who really pushed me to be my best and has been a constant influence in my life” and Phyllis Payne, calculus, because she was “kindhearted, happy and supportive.”
Best thing about high school: “GHHS has been a friendly, safe and supportive experience. I have been able to pursue my dreams and goals without pressure.”
Lachlan Keenan
Category: Music, art and drama
Education: Peninsula High School
GPA: 3.58
Parents: Jennifer and Kelly
Activities/Achievements: 10 AP classes; Speech and Debate; band council freshman rep, operations manager, low brass section leader, drum major; jazz band; symphonic band; marching band; pit orchestra; Western International Band Clinic 1st trombone, Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble 2nd trombone; solo and ensemble performances; Interact Club; National Honor Society; AP Scholar with Honors; volunteer for community events; part-time job
Lachlan Keenan plays three different symphonic instruments and has been a major part of the Peninsula band program all four years of high school. He became a leader as a freshman, taking roles on band council every year.
“The freshman year, I wanted to have a place in band where I could help. Because I loved it so much, I wanted to contribute to it,” he says.
This year, he has served as the drum major for marching and pep band. It’s the most demanding leadership position in the band, according to director Justin Ehli.
“Lachlan coaches music, teaches marching skills, runs sectionals, conducts the band’s performance and assists the director in countless ways,” Ehli says.
He also auditioned for two honor groups, the Western International Band Clinic and the Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble.
“Through performing with these ensembles, Lachlan has further refined his musicianship and drive to improve,” Ehli says.
Keenan considers the Puget Sound Youth Wind Ensemble the highest achievement of his music career. He’s also most proud of being appointed the drum major of the marching band, and having the honor of leading the band to second place at the Puget Sound Festival of Bands in Everett.
He says the aspect he enjoys about music the most is the people.
“When you get with other people who also enjoy music, music becomes more fun to participate in,” he says. “At the high school, we say that the band is the definition of family. I think I stayed for the people and music became my passion, so I continued to study it.”
Keenan’s success in band may be explained by his desire to grow his musical abilities. He says that when he got to high school after playing in middle school band, he knew he couldn’t get by with the same level of musicianship.
“I pushed myself to practice so I could performed at the level of high school musicians, and I started practicing a lot more,” he says.
Each of the bands he participated in — marching, pit, jazz, pep — had its own demanding practice and performance schedule. Keenan managed them all, in addition to council leadership commitments, while taking many advanced classes, pursuing other activities such as Interact Club and working part-time.
Keenan plans to study computer science and music performance at Central Washington University. He’s considering a career in computer programming, like his father, and hopes to continue being part of the music community and refining his skills.
Favorite teacher: Justin Ehli, band director, “because he has taught me not only to be a better musician but also a better learner and person overall.”
Best thing about high school: “The inclusiveness of the student body.”
