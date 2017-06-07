Year-old Key Peninsula-based nonprofit provides lifeline for area youth, infrastructure

Clark Van Bogart, president of the Longbranch Foundation, at the Longbranch Marina’s opening day breakfast May 6. Van Bogart said the foundation is a way for people in the community to help maintain Longbranch’s historic infrastructure and raise money to help the youth on the Key Peninsula. He said the year-old nonprofit has given out scholarships to children from Evergreen Elementary School, donated money to the Red Barn Youth Center and help pay for the Longbranch Improvement Club’s Kids N Christmas event. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com