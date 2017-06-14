Live music, games highlight second annual PenMet Food Truck Feast on Saturday

The Peninsula Metropolitan Park District will host its second annual Food Truck Feast from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 17) at Sehmel Homestead Park.
In addition to a total of 15 food trucks, three bands will perform live music at the event. There will also be games for both adults and children.
Food trucks participating include: Stacks Burgers, Hometown Dogs, Frying Dutchman, VietNom Nom, Smokin Zee’s BBQ, Arnold’s Happy Days, Jemil’s Big Easy, On The Grind Espresso, Kama’ Aine Grill, Curbside, Burrito Boy, Xander’s, Clara’s Wok N Roll, PJ Waffles and Tornado Potato.
In addition to the food trucks, there will be an alcoholic beverage garden. Alcoholic drinks will include beer, wine and cocktails. This year, the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation will include a root beer garden for the purchase of root beer and root beer floats. The profits of the beverage garden will go toward scholarships for youth to participate in local sports and recreational programs; last summer more than $3,000 was raised for scholarships.
The first band, A Street Blues, will perform from 11 a.m. to noon. A Street Blues is a young band from Gig Harbor which combines classic and contemporary blues. Woodland West, which plays a combination of country, bluegrass, rock, and folk music, will play from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Mr. Pink, a high-energy band that plays hit songs from the past 50 years, will perform from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Children’s activities at the event include golf, soccer and wiffle ball. PenMet summer staff will be on hand to join in on the fun. Adult lawn games include corn-hole toss, ladder ball, pony hop races, life size connect, and big striker strength challenge.
Admission for this event is free, and there is limited picnic areas available.
Comments