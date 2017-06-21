Greater Gig Harbor Foundation hires development and communications director

The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation recently hired Brian McLean to serve as the organization’s development and communications director.
His primary responsibilities will be focused on various elements of the foundation’s fund development, donor and sponsor communications, and marketing and community relations.
McLean, who was hired June 12, will report to foundation CEO Julie Ann Gustanski.
“Brian brings experience and a proven track record of success in the area of communications and community engagement, which will be invaluable in meeting the goals and objectives of his new position,” Gustanski said in a release. “I am confident that Brian will be a strong asset to our community’s foundation as we work forward to serve our greater Gig Harbor and Key Peninsula community. He will work closely with GGHF’s Development Associate, Michelle Izumizaki, and other staff serving the foundation’s core programs and projects.”
GGHF’s board president, Joel Wingard, said: “For most of the past decade, the foundation’s work has been carried out by the all-volunteer board and core area boards. With GGHF’s growth, the work we do in the community really needs the time and professional commitment of staff. And, after nearly two months in the selection process, we are glad to welcome Brian.”
McLean, 37, comes to the foundation from Peninsula Light Co., where he spent three years as the communications coordinator for the electric co-op. Prior to that, he was the managing editor and publisher of both The Peninsula Gateway and The Herald in Puyallup. His newspaper career spanned 17 years, 10 of which was spent in Gig Harbor. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism in 2003 from Washington State University.
McLean also brings a background in community service. He has been instrumental as chair of the Students of Distinction program over the past several years and helped to oversee its transition to the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation four years ago. In addition, he currently is the board secretary for the Peninsula Schools Education Foundation and a board member for the Gig Harbor Chamber of Commerce. Past volunteer efforts in the community include board positions with the Gig Harbor Film Festival board and the Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands (KGI) Watershed Council.
“The Greater Gig Harbor Foundation has a decade-long foundation of connecting people in our community with resources they need,” McLean said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to continue to foster those relationships and to work toward the betterment of our community for all people, both for today and for the future.”
