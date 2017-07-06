Gig Harbor dog lovers join forces to host upcoming Western Washington Summer Cluster dog show

If social media videos are any guide, then pet videos are more popular than ever. Especially dog and puppy videos showing capering canines.
The opportunity to swap out the screen for some live action dog viewing is coming up Saturday, Sunday and Monday (July 8 to 10) at the Western Washington 2017 Summer Cluster featuring three separate dog shows from the Tacoma Kennel Club, the Puyallup Valley Dog Fanciers and the Gig Harbor Kennel Club.
“What we do is combine efforts to put on a major event. We have one set of dog shows in January and this set in July,” explained Cassandra de la Rosa, chairman of the Gig Harbor Kennel Club show. “Combining our efforts makes putting on the show more affordable, we’re able to attract higher entry and pay better judges to create a better dog show experience for people in the vicinity.”
The Gig Harbor club will host Saturday’s show, the Tacoma club will host Sunday’s show and the Puyallup club will host Monday’s show. More than 1,700 dogs are expected to attend each day of the event.
“Basically it’s four different judges judging every day. It’s a different outcome every day,” said Jeri Voyles, Gig Harbor Kennel Club treasurer. “When you have a big show like this, more people want to come because there’s more points to be won.”
Competitive events at the show include AKC All Breed Conformation, obedience trials, Junior showmanship and rally, a companion sport to obedience that requires teamwork between dog and handler to demonstrate performance skills similar to obedience.
Scheduled on Saturday is the AKC-sanctioned four and under six months puppy competition, and Monday’s event will feature a PeeWee competition for handlers under age 8.
“It’s a good family outing. We encourage people to come,” de la Rosa said. “It’s a family friendly event.”
With almost 2,000 dogs a day, there’s sure to be a dog to delight everyone, Voyles said.
“There are people that have all different kind of dogs, it’s not just one dog,” she said. “They will see every possibly kind of dog there is.”
The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with judging beginning at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free with a $5 parking charge. The show is located at the Washington State Fair Events Center at 110 9th Ave in Puyallup.
