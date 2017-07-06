Decked out in patriotic garb, Gig Harbor Dragons club hits the water to celebrate

PenMet Parks’ Gig Harbor Dragons set sail, flags a blazing, early on the Fourth of July, paddling along the waterfront of Gig Harbor Bay. The Dragons, dressed for the occasion in red, white and blue, and the sounds of John Phillip Sousa blaring from a boom box, joyfully greeted stand up board paddlers and boaters along the way.
The club disembarked at Eddon Dock to celebrate with a traditional Fourth of July Picnic at the Gig Harbor BoatShop.
The Gig Harbor Dragons is a part of the PenMet Parks’ recreational programs. The Dragons operate totally through volunteer coaching, steering, and organization.
The award-winning club practices throughout the year. Its favorite paddling practice time is 6:30 a.m. so members can watch from the mouth of the harbor as the sun rises behind Mount Rainier. The club participates in Dragon Boat festivals and competitions throughout Puget Sound.
While the club is less than 2 years old, it has brought home gold, silver and bronze metals from competitions in Seattle, Olympia, Tacoma and Vancouver, Washington. Team members also march in parades, auction themselves off for local charities, put on team-building seminars, and have pretty good time celebrating. The group is always looking for new members.
For more information on the club, email Al Abbott at ttobbaal@comcast.net or Sharon Shaffer at sharonsshaffer@gmail.com.
