Gig Harbor Film Festival fundraiser invites community to dance the night away

A limited number of spots remain for those looking to dance the night away with the Gig Harbor Film Festival’s summer fundraiser.
The “Dance to the Movies” fundraiser is set for July 14 at Canterwood Country Club and will feature a live auction, dinner and dancing to the band Baking with Julia.
“We’ve been doing a summer fundraiser for several years ... it’s bigger this year (and) we’re almost at capacity,” said Jenny Wellman, executive director for the film festival. “The funds that we raise go to the operations of the festival and the organization as a whole. One of the things we’re trying to do this year is bring as many filmmakers to town as we can.”
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Wellman said that the festival is moving toward building a more professional staff.
“We’re kind of trying to grow in terms of professionalism,” she said. “Our budget has grown because we are trying to become more professional. Bringing those filmmakers here is really important because the film community out there all work together and they know all the different festivals to go to.”
Building a name for the Gig Harbor Film Festival has been a long-term goal of the organization. She added that bringing more filmmakers to town helps boost Gig Harbor’s economy, with the visitors staying in local hotels and eating and shopping in town.
The fundraiser will feature catering from Canterwood, a wine pull and raffle for small items, along with the live auction for bigger items.
Remaining tickets are limited and available online at gigharborfilm.org.
