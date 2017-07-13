Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival celebrates 33rd annual event with 127 artists from around U.S.

Artists and art appreciators alike will gather in Gig Harbor this weekend for the 33rd annual Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival.
With more than 300 artist applications, this year’s festival will feature 127 artists from around the country, said committee chair Jeni Woock.
“It’s a really nice show. A good quality show,” Woock said. “It’s nice to bring people into Gig Harbor to sleep in the beds and eat in the restaurants.”
And bring in people the festival does, with Woock reporting an average of 15,000 people attending the weekend festival and visiting Gig Harbor businesses.
Featured on the festival’s promotional material this year is Shelby Workman’s “Blue Heron” collage. Workman, a Gig Harbor High School student, was selected as the winner of this year’s poster contest.
“We have a lot of really good runner-ups. It’s tough sometimes to choose,” Woock said. “The heron was outstanding ... it’s a beautiful collage.”
Twelve submissions for the poster contest were received by the Peninsula Art League (PAL) this year from Gig Harbor and South Kitsap High Schools. Also from Gig Harbor High is second place winner Linsey Shalo, for her coy design, and third-place winner Connor Smith-Maxwell for his graphic tree design.
New this year will be a coloring page for children attending the festival. The mariner design was created by Kevin Jansen and will be available in the children’s corner, sponsored by Harbor Montessori and featuring art activities, ice cream and a face painter.
Along with artists booths, the festival will also feature food trucks outside of 7 Seas Brewery, a literary corner with readings (new this year) and live music.
“We always like to do something new,” Woock said. “We’re all excited to see how (the readings) go. It’s fun.”
An “Art in Paradise” PAL art exhibit from league members will be on display at Paradise Theatre through the festival.
Visitors can take the Gig Harbor Trolley to the event, or take advantage of the free festival shuttle that will run from every 15 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the festival from the Kimball Medical Center on Kimball Drive.
“For me, art is food for the soul. In these times of angst it’s a nice escape. Hopefully it inspires the kids,” Woock said, adding that this will be her final year chairing the festival. “It’s a pleasure to work with our community... it is really a community effort. (It’s) very generous.”
Gig Harbor Summer Art Festival
The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (July 15) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (July 16) on Judson Street in downtown Gig Harbor.
