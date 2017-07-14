Crossing the scout ‘bridge’ a big deal for Troop 220 members

Just prior to “Crossing the Bridge,” seated near the campfire are Cub Pack 222 soon-to-be-Troop-220 Scouts, and standing, third from left, are Life Scout Adrian Cusick, Eagle Scout Tim Calhoun, Life Scout Robert Quill and Troop 220 Scoutmaster Jeff Schaar, Committee Chair Chris Quill and Cubmaster of Scoutreach Rob Haworth. Hugh McMillan Special to the Gateway