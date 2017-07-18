Brewing laughter: Gig Harbor MarKee pairs with Tacoma Comedy Club for monthly event

Gig Harbor MarKee Coffee Shop & Wine Bar has been open for more than a year now, and owners Courtney Marshall and Angie Keefe have already made a name for the shop as a spot for evening entertainment.
MarKee’s events range from a popular Wednesday trivia night to its regular weekend live music features, said Keefe, whose newest endeavor is specifically targeting an adult crowd.
Partnering with the Tacoma Comedy Club, MarKee hosts a rotation of comedians on a monthly basis to bring live comedy across the Narrows bridge.
“We have something going on most nights of the week. The cool thing is that except for comedy night everything is family friendly,” Keefe said. “We partnered with the Tacoma Comedy Club to bring comedy into the Harbor.”
The comedy nights are just entering their seventh month at MarKee — July’s comedy night is Thursday (July 27) — and have been attracting a growing crowd.
With a $5 cover, the event makes for an inexpensive entertainment option, Keefe said.
“It’s more of just something different and fun,” she said. “We’re trying different things and trying different activities to see what works.”
MarKee has also been gaining a name for itself as a popular private event location, and has been hosting birthday parties and other events on a frequent basis.
When we opened definitely envisioned being part of the Gig Harbor community. I didn’t think we’d be doing so many private events, but there’s a need there...(and) we like that. Courtney and I really like catering to people’s needs.
Keefe
“When we opened, (we) definitely envisioned being part of the Gig Harbor community,” Keefe said. “I didn’t think we’d be doing so many private events, but there’s a need there ... (and) we like that. Courtney and I really like catering to people’s needs.”
She added that the shop is typically busy and hosts a different event every night of the week.
“I think in Gig Harbor there just isn’t a lot of stuff open late,” Keefe said. “I think we’re filling a need there.”
Anyone interested in an event at MarKee can contact Keefe at hello@drinkmarkee.com and a full calendar of events can be found online at drinkmarkee.com.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
Comments