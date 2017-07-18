‘A tool house and toy house in one.’ $10.5 million Wollochet Bay compound hits auction at end of month

Nestled along Wollochet Bay down a single-lane road in Gig Harbor’s Cromwell area is a house and property that will go up for auction at the end of the month.
While property and houses for sale is no surprise in Gig Harbor’s bustling — and competitive — housing market, there are a few details about this property that set it apart from a typical home in the area.
The first is the price: $10.5 million. The second is a feature unique compared to surrounding properties: not one, but three helipads.
This “waterfront compound” will be up for auction on July 31 through Concierge Auctions, a luxury real-estate firm and is easily the most expensive property in Pierce County, said Alex Gray, project sales manager.
We’ve been catering to a lot of car enthusiasts. (The current owner) has been trying to sell this property for a number of years. He’s done with this project. It doesn’t fit his lifestyle anymore.
“We’ve been catering to a lot of car enthusiasts,” he said of the property. “(The current owner) has been trying to sell this property for a number of years. He’s done with this project. It doesn’t fit his lifestyle anymore.”
The 7.5-acre parcel — gated and fenced, with 450 feet of frontage along Wollochet Bay and deep water moorage — is not yet fully complete. Currently sitting on the property is a carriage house that includes an auto showroom and about 2,600 feet of living space, finished in 2009.
Infrastructure has been laid and plans completed for a 22,000-square-foot home, which are included in the sale of the property. Also included are plans and permits for a boathouse.
“They were given one of the last building permits to build a boathouse on the bay,” Gray said. “This is a huge bonus for anyone who wants to put a flagpiece in.”
The carriage house is kind of like the logistics house. It’s the tool house and toy house in one.
The carriage house features a total of 8,936 square feet, with most of that space taken up by the showroom/garage that can hold seven to eight vehicles comfortably and several motorcycles, Gray said.
“The carriage house is kind of like the logistics house. It’s a tool house and toy house in one,” he said.
Also included is RV parking, a car wash, mud room with laundry and shower and a bar area in the showroom. A balcony from the upstairs living area overlooks the showroom, offering the homeowner another opportunity to show off their vehicle collection.
The upstairs living area is decorated in a French Chateau style, with one bedroom, a formal dining room and a combined kitchen and living room area with two balconies featuring a view of Wollochet Bay.
“This is of equal caliber to our normal representation,” Gray said of the property. “Normally we list houses anywhere from $3 to $50 million.”
The property will be auctioned without reserve — meaning no minimum bid to purchase will be set — and interested buyers must register, put down a $100K refundable deposit and show proof of funds.
Gray anticipates the auction to run a total of 30 to 45 minutes.
“It’s always funny ... we market these properties around the world and more often than not the neighbor is the one who ends up buying it,” he said.
Andrea Haffly: 253-358-4155, @gateway_andrea
