Gig Harbor library’s Teen Council gives local teens a ‘sense of ownership’ over their library space

It’s no secret that the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library is a busy place. A glance at the bustling parking lot is enough to clue visitors in that the library is a popular spot.
A quick trip inside reveals patrons of all ages utilizing library resources, from toddlers attending story time to retirees receiving help with new electronics.
One demographic that the library staff is looking to engage with further about library programs and resources are teenagers, said branch manager Karen Brooks.
“As teens become more independent, they’re less likely to think of the library as a destination,” Brooks said in an email. “At the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library we seek to ensure that all members of our community feel like the library is their place.”
Looking to gain feedback from teens ages 12 to 18 about what they want to see at their library, library staff have established a Teen Council to provide a forum for teen volunteers and visitors to share their ideas.
Programs like Teen Council help teens feel a sense of ownership of their library, Brooks said.
“I hope that as the Teen Council grows, we see even more teens in the library, both at programs and also making use of our resources,” she said.
Youth Services librarian Holly Smith runs the Teen Council and works closely with teen visitors and volunteers to make sure they feel represented in the library’s space.
“We would like them to shape what our services to teens would look like. They’re old enough to know what they want from the library,” Smith said. “We want the teens to feel like this is their library and the teen area is their space. I think one of the ways to do that is to get them involved.”
The Teen Council meets monthly to discuss upcoming teen programming and to update the display in the library’s teen area. A popular pastime has been creating “shelf talkers,” Smith said, where teens can place blurbs about their favorite books to engage other readers.
“Our teen area is kind of small, but we make big things out of small spaces,” she said.
While teen volunteers need to be a minimum of age 14, participation on the Teen Council has an age minimum of 12, Smith said.
“We just love to hear what teens would like,” she said. “If they can’t make the meeting, they can go ahead and contact the library and let us know what they’d like to see.”
Teen Council meets once a month from 3 to 4 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon. The next meeting will be held Tuesday (July 25) and then again on Aug. 15 at the Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive.
