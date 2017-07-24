Safe Sitter program teaches life-saving tools to young students

While entering Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One’s headquarters station last week for the Peninsula Emergency Preparedness Coalition board meeting, I passed a classroom awash with young boys and girls. I just had to crash the party.
As I suspected, it was a Safe Sitter class for youngsters entering that demanding sector of personal responsibility. I was invited by GHFD’s Safe Sitter instructor Tina Curran to return when the young students completed the lecture session and were involved in actual training with manikins.
The PEP-C group hardly knew I’d sneaked out when the time was ripe. Observing and photographing these serious-minded youngsters applying the knowledge they’d gleaned before they engaged in “saving lives” of the not-quite-real-flesh-and-blood manikins during CPR exercises was inspiring.
For Harbor Ridge Middle School student Zoey Rosinski, 11, “Safe Sitters is a great way to not only learn how to babysit, but to save someone’s life. For example, while doing normal things like having a meal. I would recommend Safe Sitter to everyone who is old enough.”
Lighthouse Christian School student Mia Maks, 11, declared, “What I really enjoyed about Safe Sitter is that we were taught CPR and skills that could someday save someone’s life.”
Her schoolmate, Sierra Maddock, 11, agreed: “My favorite thing about Safe Sitter is that we learned things that could one day save a life.”
Curran advised that the mission of Safe Sitter is to provide life skills, safety skills, and child care training to all youth in order to build safer communities. Safe Sitter is a competency-based, highly interactive curriculum researched and developed by Dr. Patricia A. Keener and Medical Director Dr. Sara Ross. With a priority of being medically accurate, the Safe Sitter curriculum teaches First Aid based on recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and rescue skills information based on the guidelines of the American Heart Association.
Cana Moore, 11, who will be attending Harbor Ridge Middle School in the fall, “loved Safe Sitter and being able to learn how to save a life. I am excited to babysit.”
Home schooled Reina Sorensen, 12, “loved learning CPR and all of the people. It was so fun!”
“What I liked about Safe Sitter was that I learned basic life and business skills and how to babysit,” said 11-year-old Kopachuck Middle School student Cailyn Smith, who added, “Mostly, I learned how to save the lives of others.”
Said Curran, “At Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One, it’s our goal to make a positive difference in the community in which we serve, students that we teach, and the future generations that our students might impact.”
I’d like to add, “And a whole lot more!”
Hugh McMillan is a longtime contributing writer for the Gateway. He can be reached at hughmcm26@gmail.com.
